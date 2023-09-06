Aug. 18, 1930 – Aug. 6, 2023

Dr. Hiroshi Takita, a surgeon who treated lung cancer patients for almost 60 years and sought a cure for the disease as a researcher, died Aug. 6 after a short period of declining health. He was 92.

Born in Japan to a family with five generations of physicians, his father was instrumental in establishing Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, where he graduated with a medical degree in 1960.

Seeking a career independent from his family, he came to the U.S., first to Massachusetts, then to what is now Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He served as chief of thoracic surgery at Roswell Park from 1983 to 1997, then continued performing surgery in private practice. He retired in 2020.

In a posting on a tribute page following his death, a colleague who worked with him at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for many years recalled how Dr. Takita once canceled a previously scheduled vacation trip because he had just done emergency surgery on a patient and did not want to leave him out of concern for his recovery.

“That’s entirely typical of my dad,” his son Mark said. “He was totally dedicated to his job.”

He researched monoclonal antibodies in the 1970s, did pioneering work in immunotherapy and published numerous scientific articles.

An avid tennis player, he played several times a week until shortly before his death and took up running in recent years. He also played the piano and clarinet for pleasure and enjoyed classical music and the theater.

In addition to his son, an engineer in imaging sciences, survivors include Rosemarie Pitoniak, his partner for almost 40 years.

Services were held Aug. 15 in Lombardo Funeral Home, Snyder.