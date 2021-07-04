Dr. Herschel J. Balsom, 90, optometrist in Amherst for many years

Aug. 10, 1930 – July 3, 2021

Dr. Herschel J. Balsom, an optometrist in Amherst for many years, died July 3 after a brief illness. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1948 graduate of Lafayette High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Buffalo.

He served twice in the Navy. During the Korean War, he was a medic aboard a destroyer-class ship.

He received his doctorate from the College of Optometry at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore., near Portland.

Dr. Balsom practiced for many years at the Optique in Georgetown Square in Amherst. He also was an optometrist at the former GEX store in Cheektowaga and the Dunkirk Optometric Center.

A member of Temple Beth Tzedek and the Jewish Discovery Center, he enjoyed taking cruises and cheering for the Bills and Sabres.

His wife of 52 years, the former Beverly Wolffe, a founding member of the Amherst Skating Club and a figure-skating judge, died in 2006. He was remarried to the former Miriam “Mimi” Brownstein in 2010.