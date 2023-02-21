Sept. 7, 1926 – Feb. 19, 2023

Dr. Herbert C. Simon, a dentist in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda for more than 60 years whose encouragement led his sons to become outstanding gymnasts, died Sunday after a period of declining health. He was 96.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up on Timon Street on the city's East Side and helped in his father’s delicatessen. He was a 1944 graduate of Seneca Vocational High School.

A piano player in Sunday school, at the age of 14 he began playing for school and church events with the 12-piece Stardust Band. His talent served him well after he became a soldier in the Army in January 1945. Ordered to do kitchen work by a tough drill sergeant, he was reassigned after he filled in for a missing piano player at the unit’s Christmas party.

“It got him out of KP duty,” his son Gary said. Stationed in Hawaii, he attained the rank of technical sergeant.

Following his discharge, he enrolled at the University of Buffalo, was a dean’s list student and supported himself in a variety of jobs, including delivering milk for Lang's Dairy.

Dr. Simon graduated from UB School of Dentistry in 1953 and, after serving a dental internship at Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center, he opened his practice on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.

His daughter, Dr. Carol Simon, joined his practice in 1989. Another daughter, Susan Mikulski, became his hygienist. After moving his office to Sheridan Drive in 2011, he retired in 2016.

Dr. Simon was a member of the Eighth District Dental Society, where he started its peer review process and served as chairman for 10 years. He also was a member of the International College of Dentistry.

His interest in gymnastics began when he was a UB student.

"I was attending dental school on the corner of Goodrich and Main streets," he told The Buffalo News in 1973. "The Buffalo Turners were on Ellicott and High Street and I'd see the gymnasts in gymnastics circuses. I said if I ever get married, I'll get my children in there."

In the 1970s, he served as treasurer and vice president of the Turners. His four sons went on to become nationally ranked gymnasts at Penn State and Syracuse University. His late son, Paul, was expected to compete in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow before the U.S. boycotted the summer games to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

A past president of the Kenmore Lions Club, he was active for more than 40 years.

He skied weekly at Holiday Valley and went to Banff in British Columbia to ski. Also a tennis player, a racquetball player and a runner, he was an avid spinner at his fitness center into his late 80s.

He traveled the world and often visited family in Alsace-Lorraine in France. He was inducted into the Confrerie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, society of gourmets and professional chefs.

A resident of Amherst, he had been a parishioner at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church since 1964. He was a former director of the Centurians of the Consolata Seminary.

Introduced by a dental school classmate, he and the former Gloria Shoecraft were married July 18, 1953, and she assisted him for several years as office manager. She died in 2003.

Survivors include two daughters, Dr. Carol Simon and Susan Mikulski; three sons, Glenn, Gregg and Gary; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 8:45 a.m. Friday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.