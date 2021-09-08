Dr. Harold K. Kimelberg, 79, internationally renowned neuroscientist

Dec. 5, 1941 – Sept. 4, 2021
Dr. Harold K. Kimelberg, an internationally renowned neuroscientist, died Sept. 4 in Williamsville after a short illness. He was 79.
Born in London, England, he received a bachelor’s degree in zoology from King’s College, University of London, in 1963. A professor there who had come to Buffalo encouraged him to come here and he completed his doctorate in zoology and biochemistry at the University at Buffalo in 1968. He became a naturalized citizen in the 1980s.
Dr. Kimelberg began his career at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, then in the mid-1970s became a professor of neuroscience at Albany Medical College, where for more than 30 years he led pioneering work in the study of glial cells, cerebral stroke methodologies and neuroscience research.
He received numerous grants to investigate astrocytes, which are important in the regulation of neural stem cells, and studied their role in normal brain function and their response to traumatic injury.
Although he retired from Albany Medical College in 2003, he kept doing research as a senior scientist in neural and vascular biology with the Ordway Research Institute in Albany. He also wrote and edited scientific studies.
He was author of more than 250 papers, chapters and books in various publications and journals and his work was often cited in scientific journals. Always alert to new concepts, he continued to stay current with new developments in neuroscience.
An avid cyclist all his life, he routinely took 100-mile rides into his 70s. He also wrote poetry, which he shared with friends and was an opera and classical music enthusiast.
His marriage to Pamela Ahrens, a founding teacher in the Head Start program on the Cattaraugus Reservation, ended in divorce. A member of the Bear Clan of the Senecas, she died in 2007.
After Dr. Kimelberg retired in 2010 to St. Augustine, Fla., he met Margaret “Maggie” McCready, who became his partner. She died in 2020.
Survivors include a son, David, a corporate attorney and founder of the K Art gallery, and two granddaughters. Another son, Michael R., who had been chief operating officer for the Seneca Nation, died in 2018.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.