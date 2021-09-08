Dr. Harold K. Kimelberg, 79, internationally renowned neuroscientist

Dec. 5, 1941 – Sept. 4, 2021

Dr. Harold K. Kimelberg, an internationally renowned neuroscientist, died Sept. 4 in Williamsville after a short illness. He was 79.

Born in London, England, he received a bachelor’s degree in zoology from King’s College, University of London, in 1963. A professor there who had come to Buffalo encouraged him to come here and he completed his doctorate in zoology and biochemistry at the University at Buffalo in 1968. He became a naturalized citizen in the 1980s.

Dr. Kimelberg began his career at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, then in the mid-1970s became a professor of neuroscience at Albany Medical College, where for more than 30 years he led pioneering work in the study of glial cells, cerebral stroke methodologies and neuroscience research.

He received numerous grants to investigate astrocytes, which are important in the regulation of neural stem cells, and studied their role in normal brain function and their response to traumatic injury.

Although he retired from Albany Medical College in 2003, he kept doing research as a senior scientist in neural and vascular biology with the Ordway Research Institute in Albany. He also wrote and edited scientific studies.