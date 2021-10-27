Dr. Harold C. Castilone, 90, obstetrician and instructor at UB Medical School

June 20, 1931 – Oct. 24, 2021

Dr. Harold C. Castilone, an obstetrician and gynecologist in practice here for more than 45 years, died Oct. 24. He was 90.

Born in Fredonia, he was a 1949 graduate of Fredonia High School, where he was treasurer of the Bird Study Club, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the track team. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Buffalo and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

After completing his medical degree at UB, he took his internship and residency at Millard Fillmore Hospital, Gates Circle. He also trained in gynecology in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Dr. Castilone first joined in a practice with Dr. Herbert Buring, who was then chief of obstetrics and gynecology at the former Deaconess Hospital. In 1966, he established his own office and became a full-time instructor of obstetrics and gynecology in the UB Medical School.

He was one of the first to introduce colposcopy, gynecological laser surgery, laparoscopic surgery and hysteroscopic surgery in Western New York.

He was head of the surgery center in the OB-GYN Department at Millard Fillmore Hospital and appeared 22 times on the “AM Buffalo” television program to discuss topics of women’s health.