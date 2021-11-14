Dr. Franklin E. Koren, 89, dentist for more than 60 years

June 16, 1932 – Nov. 12, 2021

When Dr. Franklin E. Koren closed his dental office in Williamsville and moved to Arizona in 2004, he didn’t really retire.

“He was an independent contractor,” his son Craig said. “He didn’t have a practice, but he would fill in for people who were on vacation.”

Licensed as a dentist in New York, Arizona and California, until 2017 he substituted for other dentists in more than 50 practices over the years in Arizona and on his annual visits to the Buffalo area.

He returned to live here full-time in 2018 and died Nov. 11 in Amherst after a period of declining health. He was 89.

Born in Niagara Falls, the younger of two children, Dr. Koren attended Buffalo School 81 and was a 1950 graduate of Bennett High School, where he was a member of the basketball team.

He attended The Ohio State University and was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, then transferred after two years to the University of Buffalo Dental School. After receiving his degree in 1956, he served as a second lieutenant in the Navy Dental Corps in Jacksonville, Fla.