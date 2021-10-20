Dr. Frank E. Ferro, 98, surgeon in South Buffalo for many years

Sept. 4, 1923 – Oct. 17, 1921

Dr. Frank E. Ferro, a thoracic surgeon in South Buffalo for many years, died Oct. 17 under hospice care in his Orchard Park home. He was 98.

The son of Italian immigrants, he was born in his parents’ home in East Harlem in New York City. After he graduated from Columbia University in 1944, he was drafted into the Army, which needed surgeons and sent him to New York Medical College.

He earned his degree there in 1947 and completed his residency as a thoracic surgeon at Buffalo General Medical Center.

At Buffalo General, he met Norma Ruth Meyn, a registered nurse from Hamburg. When he was transferred to a hospital in Akron, Ohio, she became a nurse there and they were married in Akron in 1951.

Dr. Ferro was called up in the doctor draft during the Korean War and served in the Army Medical Corps at base hospitals in Anniston, Ala., and San Antonio, Texas, with the rank of captain. Upon his discharge, he and his wife returned to Ohio.

Coming back to Buffalo in the late 1950s, he practiced in Mercy Hospital and Our Lady of Victory Hospital, where he served as chief of staff. He closed his office on Abbott Road in South Buffalo in the early 1990s.