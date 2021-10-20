Dr. Frank E. Ferro, 98, surgeon in South Buffalo for many years

Sept. 4, 1923 – Oct. 17, 1921
Dr. Frank E. Ferro, a thoracic surgeon in South Buffalo for many years, died Oct. 17 under hospice care in his Orchard Park home. He was 98.
The son of Italian immigrants, he was born in his parents’ home in East Harlem in New York City. After he graduated from Columbia University in 1944, he was drafted into the Army, which needed surgeons and sent him to New York Medical College.
He earned his degree there in 1947 and completed his residency as a thoracic surgeon at Buffalo General Medical Center.
At Buffalo General, he met Norma Ruth Meyn, a registered nurse from Hamburg. When he was transferred to a hospital in Akron, Ohio, she became a nurse there and they were married in Akron in 1951.
Dr. Ferro was called up in the doctor draft during the Korean War and served in the Army Medical Corps at base hospitals in Anniston, Ala., and San Antonio, Texas, with the rank of captain. Upon his discharge, he and his wife returned to Ohio.
Coming back to Buffalo in the late 1950s, he practiced in Mercy Hospital and Our Lady of Victory Hospital, where he served as chief of staff. He closed his office on Abbott Road in South Buffalo in the early 1990s.
After retiring as a surgeon, he continued to work full-time as a workers' compensation examining doctor until he was in his mid-80s.
In 1964, he was a founding member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and traveled throughout the U.S. giving lectures on modern medical techniques. He continued to stay up to date on medical practices, listening to articles and professional papers after he lost his vision to glaucoma in his final years.
An Orchard Park resident since the 1960s, he was active in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Orchard Park, where he served as an usher.
He and his wife maintained a vacation home on the beach in Siesta Key, Fla., since 1971. He grew and nurtured fig trees in his yard in Orchard Park, burying them for the winter so they would survive.
His wife died in 2014.
Survivors include four sons, J. William, Michael T., Dr. Frank E. Jr. and Thomas; two daughters, Susan F. Dosch and Amy A. Losi; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced.