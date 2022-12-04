Dr. Eugene F. Norman, 99, World War II veteran, physician for more than 50 years

Dec. 3, 1922 – Nov. 27, 2022

Dr. Eugene F. Norman, a World War II veteran and family physician for more than half a century, died Nov. 27 in his home in Lackawanna after a short illness. He was 99.

Born in Buffalo, the younger of two boys, he was a an honor student at East High School and played in the orchestra, graduating in 1942.

Leaving Canisius College to join the Navy during World War II, he served in the Pacific as a pharmacy mate and studied mosquitos and malaria at an epidemiology lab in the Philippines.

He completed his bachelor's degree at Canisius College in 1948 and earned his medical degree from Georgetown University Medical School in 1953.

While serving his residency at Mercy Hospital, he met Theresa C. "Terry" Smolarek, a nurse there, and they were married on Nov. 27, 1955, the same year he began his practice on the first floor of his home on Walden Avenue.

Dr. Norman treated patients in St. Joseph's Hospital in Cheektowaga and made house calls. From those who could not afford medical bills, he accepted baked goods and handmade items. After closing his Walden Avenue office, he practiced from the clinic at St. Joseph's.

Admired as a violinist, he began playing when he was 12 and performed at concerts and social events all his life. He also was a member of the Canisius College Glee Club and the Singing Doctors, a group of medical professionals who harmonized for patients at nursing homes and hospitals. In later years, he and his wife won numerous ballroom dancing competitions.

A eucharistic minister at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was a parishioner for more than 45 years. He also was a longtime member of Matthew Glab Post 1477, American Legion, in Lackawanna.

He enjoyed bowling, gardening, fishing, horseshoes, card games, baseball and Notre Dame football. After learning to text at age 95, he messaged his granddaughters every day.

Survivors include a son, Michael; a daughter, Cheryl Fetzer, and three granddaughters. His wife died in 2010.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.