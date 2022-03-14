Dr. Donald P. Pinkel, 95, pioneering cancer researcher who began work at Roswell Park

Sept. 7, 1926 – March 9, 2022
Dr. Donald Pinkel never won the Nobel Prize, but in the eyes of many affected by childhood cancer, he should have.
One of the foremost researchers in the field, he pioneered what is now the standard treatment for the most common form of cancer in children, pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). When he began work on it in the 1950s at what was then Roswell Park Memorial Institute, ALL was a death sentence. Only 4% survived.
Dr. Pinkel went on to become the founding director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., building its treatment and research facilities from the ground up. There he developed Total Therapy, a combination of drugs, radiation and chemotherapy that attacks all aspects of the disease at once. Now the recovery rate from ALL is more than 90%.
“He really is the man that cured leukemia,” St. Jude’s current president, James R. Downing, told The New York Times.
He died March 9 in his home in San Luis Obispo, Calif. He was 95.
A fourth-generation Buffalonian, Donald Paul Pinkel was the son of a hardware salesman and one of seven children. He graduated from Canisius High School in 1944 and later that year enlisted in the Navy, which sent him to Cornell University as part of its V-12 program.
Having developed an interest in biology and medicine, he returned to enroll in Canisius College, graduating in 1947. In December 1949, while he was attending the University of Buffalo Medical School, he married Marita Donovan, a teacher. He completed his degree at UB in 1951 and became chief resident at what was then Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, where he developed its first cancer service and established a Tumor Board that brought doctors together to develop individual treatment plans for each young cancer patient.
He left Buffalo to serve fellowships in pediatrics and oncology, then was called up by the Army Medical Corps in 1954. He was the only pediatrician in a military hospital outside Boston, Mass., and contracted polio, which at that time was epidemic. Paralyzed for months, he spent nearly a year in rehabilitation, learning to walk again.
When he had recovered enough, he went to work in Boston with Dr. Sidney Farber, the Buffalo-born pediatric pathologist considered the father of modern chemotherapy, who was experimenting with a drug to treat children with leukemia.
In 1956, he was recruited by Roswell Park to start a new pediatrics department and serve as its first chief. In research, he worked alongside Dr. James Holland, another pioneer in the field and a longtime friend. Their collaboration was chronicled in Tim Wendel’s 2018 book, “Cancer Crossings: A Brother, His Doctors, and the Quest for a Cure to Childhood Leukemia.” But his polio-compromised lungs couldn’t stand the weather.
“Every winter I’d swear I had to get out of Buffalo,” he told his daughter Mary Pinkel in 2008 in an interview for the Cancer History Project. “Finally, the last year we were there, I got pneumonia. I couldn’t shake it off. ... I began looking around. It turned out that University of Colorado was interested in me.
“At the same time, they got wind of me in Memphis. They were just building St. Jude Hospital. They wanted someone in childhood cancer, specifically leukemia. And there weren’t many people in the field. ...
“They’d had a lot of problems finding a director for St. Jude. Most people thought: number one, it’s Memphis; they didn’t want to go there. Number two; it’s a big Hollywood spectacular because it was backed by Danny Thomas and a lot of Hollywood people. And they didn’t want to get involved in that.”
He went on to relate how he met with the organizers of St. Jude and “we talked all day about our philosophies, viewpoints. (Chairman of the board) Ed Barry had been trained by Jesuits like I had. We had common ground. They were liberal, amazingly so. They said there would be racial integration – a big issue for me – and that I’d have a pretty free hand.”
Hired on a handshake, he arrived in Memphis the summer of 1961 in his Volkswagen Beetle and found that the only serviceable room in the unfinished hospital was his office. He revised the building plans to insure that staff from all levels would intermingle, sharing their views and findings and eating together every day in a cafeteria that also was open to patients and their families.
“The idea was to mishmash everyone up,” he told Smithsonian Magazine in 2016.
Assisted in his recruiting efforts by culture he developed at St. Jude and the warmth and hospitality of his wife Marita, Dr. Pinkel brought in the best researchers and doctors he could attract. When his quest for a successful course of cancer treatment produced recovery rates of 50%, he announced it in 1971 in a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, drawing cheers from many in the medical community and jeers from others. Soon he was vindicated by his results.
One colleague remembered “a tsunami of doctors” coming to St. Jude to learn about what was then Total Therapy V. He traveled worldwide to share his findings. When he stepped aside at St. Jude in 1973, one of his former detractors succeeded him as director.
Along the way, he and his researchers discovered that recovery rates were poorer among children from low-income families, most of them Black. After researchers determined that one of the causes was malnutrition, Dr. Pinkel helped start a program to provide them with better food. It became the template for the federal government’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as W.I.C.
After St. Jude, Dr. Pinkel took a series of faculty and children’s hospital posts in Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, before retiring in 1994. He moved to San Luis Obispo, near some of his children, and taught as an adjunct at California Polytechnic University.
He was honored with many major medical awards. In 1972, he shared the prestigious Albert Lasker Award for Clinical Medical Research with other physician scientists. He received the Charles F. Kettering Prize in 1986 and the Pollin Prize for Pediatric Research in 2003. In 2017, St. Jude named its new research tower after him.
Survivors include his second wife, Cathryn Howarth, a British-born pediatric hematologist; six daughters, Rebecca Amthor, Nancy Pinkel, Mary Pinkel, Noelle Greene, Dr. Sara Pinkel and Ruth Pinkel; three sons, John, Thomas and Michael; a sister, Eileen Pinkel; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Another son, Christopher, died in 2019.