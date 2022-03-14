Dr. Donald P. Pinkel, 95, pioneering cancer researcher who began work at Roswell Park

“Every winter I’d swear I had to get out of Buffalo,” he told his daughter Mary Pinkel in 2008 in an interview for the Cancer History Project. “Finally, the last year we were there, I got pneumonia. I couldn’t shake it off. ... I began looking around. It turned out that University of Colorado was interested in me.

“At the same time, they got wind of me in Memphis. They were just building St. Jude Hospital. They wanted someone in childhood cancer, specifically leukemia. And there weren’t many people in the field. ...

“They’d had a lot of problems finding a director for St. Jude. Most people thought: number one, it’s Memphis; they didn’t want to go there. Number two; it’s a big Hollywood spectacular because it was backed by Danny Thomas and a lot of Hollywood people. And they didn’t want to get involved in that.”

He went on to relate how he met with the organizers of St. Jude and “we talked all day about our philosophies, viewpoints. (Chairman of the board) Ed Barry had been trained by Jesuits like I had. We had common ground. They were liberal, amazingly so. They said there would be racial integration – a big issue for me – and that I’d have a pretty free hand.”