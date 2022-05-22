Dr. Daniel A. Mariniello, 90, obstetrician who delivered more than 4,000 babies

Oct. 7, 1931 – May 6, 2022

Once he decided to pursue a medical career, Dr. Daniel A. Mariniello wanted to become an obstetrician.

“He always said that’s one of the fields they’re happy to go to a doctor for, because you’re delivering babies,” his son Brian said. “It’s a joyous thing. You’re bringing new life into the world.”

Dr. Mariniello brought more than 4,000 new lives into the world during his career. His most dramatic and improbable delivery came during the Blizzard of 1977, when an East Aurora volunteer firefighter took him by snowmobile to the home of one of his patients who had gone into labor.

He died May 6 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a long illness. He was 90.

Born in Brooklyn, the youngest of four children and the only boy, Dr. Mariniello was a graduate of Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn. He decided to become a physician while he was studying at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry and met his wife, the former Jean Marie Thompson. They were married in 1957.

Unable to find afford an American medical school, he applied to the oldest university in the world, the Universita Degli Studi di Bologna in Italy in 1959, which credited him for his Italian ancestry and offered him financial aid.

“He didn’t speak a lick of Italian,” his son said. “His parents didn’t speak Italian at home. He had to teach himself how to read and write in Italian while he was studying his medical courses. It was a great source of pride to him.”

After Dr. Mariniello completed his medical degree, he came to serve his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Buffalo General and lived in Clarence Center, where his wife’s family operated what is now the Thompson Brothers Greenhouse. He moved to East Aurora in 1963 and joined with other former Buffalo General residents to found Aurora Medical Group in 1964. He retired in 1996.

The first physician in Buffalo to adopt the use of laser surgery for women, he was head of the OB/GYN Department at Buffalo General from 1987 to 1990 and was president of the hospital’s medical and dental staff. He retired in 1996 and was made an honorary staff member in 1998.

An associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Health Sciences, Dr. Mariniello was honored as Teacher of the Year by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1982. He also was a past president of the Medical Union of Buffalo and was a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology,

In retirement, he was part of a team of five Buffalo area volunteer physicians sent to war-torn Bosnia in 1997 and 1998 by the American International Health Alliance and the U.S. Agency for International Development to establish a modern health care system for women. He also volunteered with the agencies in 1999 on a similar mission in Ukraine.

An Elma resident since 2016, he was a past president of the East Aurora Rotary Club and a longtime member of Hammer and Tongs, a men’s discussion group, and the Aurora Investment Club.

Dr. Mariniello enjoyed golf and was an avid fly fisherman. He was a member of the East Aurora Country Club and for years took fishing trips to Canada and Alaska. A dedicated Buffalo sports fan, he also had a lifelong appreciation of opera, classical music and live theater.

His wife Jean died in 1992. He was remarried in 2004 to the former Patricia Packer Neilson, a physician’s widow whom he met at an Otterbein College reunion.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four sons, David, Gregory, Douglas and Brian; three step-sons, Steven Neilson, Bruce Neilson and Michael Neilson; a step-daughter, Christel Neilson Jones; 15 grandchildren and a great-grandson.

A memorial service was held May 14 in St. Matthias Episcopal Church, East Aurora.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.