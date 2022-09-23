Dr. Bruce G. Klonsky, 71, SUNY Fredonia psychology professor and researcher

Sept. 30, 1950 – July 6, 2022

Dr. Bruce G. Klonsky, a SUNY Fredonia professor for 40 years and researcher in psychology, died July 6 at Penn West Hospital in Pittsburgh after period of declining health. He was 71.

Born in the Bronx, he grew up a few elevated train stops from Yankee Stadium and developed a lifelong passion for sports. He was a graduate of then all-boys Dewitt Clinton High School and received a bachelor's degree in psychology at Herbert Lehman College in 1971. He went on to complete a master's degree and doctorate in psychology from Fordham University.

Dr. Klonsky taught for a year at West Virginia University before joining the Fredonia faculty in 1979. He became an associate professor in 1986 and full professor in 1992. He retired in 2019.

Well liked for his sense of humor, high standards and willingness to work with students, he helped develop the former bachelor's degree program in sport and exercise psychology at Fredonia, which had been one of the few in the East.

He taught more than 15 different psychology courses, put an emphasis on student internship and assisted many students on their independent research projects.

His own research focused on gender discrimination in leadership, social and personality development and various aspects of sport psychology. In recent years, he examined the use of sport psychologists by professional teams. He was the author and co-author of numerous monographs, journal articles and book chapters on a variety of sport psychology topics.

He took a sabbatical at West Virginia University in 1995-1996 for postgraduate studies in counseling and sport psychology, then served for more than two years as a volunteer at the SUNY Fredonia counseling center.

Since 2003, he had been a certified mental performance consultant in the Association for Applied Sport Psychology, which named him a Fellow. He also was a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee Sport Psychology Registry.

At Fredonia, he was adviser to Psi Chi, the international honor society for psychology students, for 25 years.

Dr. Klonsky received several grants from the Carnahan Jackson Humanities Funds for projects on campus and in the community that celebrated and gave expression to those who had weathered personal challenges due to family violence, sexual abuse, military service and physical and mental health conditions. One of the "healing arts tributes" was featured in an exhibition of artworks and oral presentations at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo.

An endowment fund for a psychology scholarship in his name at SUNY Fredonia has been established with the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Survivors include his life partner, Dr. Sandra Vedovato, a retired clinical psychologist; a daughter, Taylor Klonsky; and a brother, Steven.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Williams Center at SUNY Fredonia. To attend in person or virtually, email Psychology.Department@fredonia.edu.