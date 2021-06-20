Dr. Bijay P. Ghoorah, 80, surgeon and family physician

March 24, 1941 – June 8, 2021
Dr. Bijay P. Ghoorah, a surgeon and family physician in the Buffalo area for almost 40 years, died unexpectedly June 8 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was 80.
Born in Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean that at the time was a British colony, he spoke three languages – French, English and Hindi. He attended the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland, on scholarship and earned his medical degree in 1966.
In college, he met his wife, the former Jaya Vassa, a student of Indian descent from Nairobi, Kenya. Through the college’s connection with Western New York, they came to Buffalo to pursue their careers and were married in 1969.
Dr. Ghoorah served his internship at Mercy Hospital in 1968-69 and his residency in general surgery at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Hospital.
In 1973, he began practicing as a general surgeon at Our Lady of Victory Hospital and Mercy Hospital. He maintained his private practice on Union Road in West Seneca and for several years saw patients one day a week at the Bethlehem Steel plant. He retired in 2007.
After becoming a U.S. citizen, he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, and served as a flight surgeon and general medical physician at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. He retired as a lieutenant colonel. He also was a medical examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration.
Introduced to the Masonic Order by a hospital colleague, Dr. Ghoorah was a member of Fellowship Lodge 1175, Free & Accepted Masons, a master Mason and a 32nd degree member of the Valley of Buffalo. He also was a member of Ismailia Shrine.
Through a brother Mason, he was able to fulfill a lifelong desire to fly. He became a licensed pilot and kept a small plane at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. He continued flying his twin-engine Cessna 421 until about a year ago, traveling regularly from his home in Florida to the Buffalo area.
“He was very fastidious, extremely precise,” his son Robert said. “Flying and surgery really fit his eye.”
A former Orchard Park resident, Dr. Ghoorah and his wife maintained a second home in Florida for many years before moving there full-time in the 2000s. A gardening enthusiast, he cultivated mango trees. He also enjoyed telling jokes and traveled extensively around the world.
Survivors include his wife, former head of radiology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; a daughter, Andrea Sieminski; two sons, Charles and Robert; four sisters, Tara Siraz, Vidya Patpur, Priyam Bahadoor and Dr. Virmala Manna; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at noon Saturday in Amigone Funeral Home, 6170 W. Quaker St., Orchard Park. The service will be livestreamed at https://my.gather.app/remember/bijay-ghoorah-md.