Dr. Bijay P. Ghoorah, 80, surgeon and family physician

March 24, 1941 – June 8, 2021

Dr. Bijay P. Ghoorah, a surgeon and family physician in the Buffalo area for almost 40 years, died unexpectedly June 8 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was 80.

Born in Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean that at the time was a British colony, he spoke three languages – French, English and Hindi. He attended the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland, on scholarship and earned his medical degree in 1966.

In college, he met his wife, the former Jaya Vassa, a student of Indian descent from Nairobi, Kenya. Through the college’s connection with Western New York, they came to Buffalo to pursue their careers and were married in 1969.

Dr. Ghoorah served his internship at Mercy Hospital in 1968-69 and his residency in general surgery at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Hospital.

In 1973, he began practicing as a general surgeon at Our Lady of Victory Hospital and Mercy Hospital. He maintained his private practice on Union Road in West Seneca and for several years saw patients one day a week at the Bethlehem Steel plant. He retired in 2007.