Dr. Barbara A. Segal, 74, pediatrician with a special connection to her patients

Oct. 23, 1947 – June 17, 2022

Dr. Barbara A. Segal, a Buffalo area pediatrician for more than 30 years, died June 17 in her Buffalo home after a lengthy illness. She was 74.

Born in Minneapolis, Minn., she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Minnesota and graduated summa cum laude in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She went on to earn a master’s degree there in women’s studies.

After working for a therapist and leading group sessions, she enrolled in George Washington University, intending to become a psychiatrist, then decided to specialize in medicine for children and graduated in 1980.

At George Washington University Medical School, she met her husband, Dr. Zale P. Bernstein, who became a hematologist and oncologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. They were married in 1982 and came to Buffalo to serve their residencies – his at Roswell Park and hers at the former Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Segal began her career as director of the local Maternal Infant Care Project in the mid 1980s, then practiced at Kenmore Pediatrics and Tonawanda Pediatrics. She received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Buffalo Pediatric Society after she retired in 2013.

“She was so beloved by her patients and their parents,” said her daughter Dr. Rachel Bernstein, a palliative care physician. “She could always be seen walking around with her stuffed animals and puppets.”

“We called her the baby whisperer,” her son Dr. Ezra Bernstein, a resident in oncology, added. “Her ability to connect with her patients and their families was second to none.”

Dr. Segal enjoyed power walking, gardening, Mah Jong, her dogs, dancing, drinking wine, identifying flowers and trees on her nature hikes and walking the beach, especially on Cape Cod. She also loved collecting pig memorabilia of all shapes and sizes in memory of her son Jonah, who died in an auto accident in 1998.

She was a generous financial supporter of many causes, especially Jewish organizations and animal-rights groups, including one that protected abused donkeys. She also gave anonymously, sometimes quietly slipping a street person a $20 or $50 bill.

In addition to her son and daughter, survivors include a sister, Judith Cooperman, and a grandson. Her husband died in 2012.

Services were held June 19 in Amherst Memorial Chapel, Getzville.

