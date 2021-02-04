Dr. Arnold N. Lubin, 83, former Erie County health commissioner

Dr. Lubin, who was retiring from the Air Force after 25 years as a physician and hospital administrator, was willing to accept. It gave him an opportunity to return to his hometown.

He was a 1954 graduate of Bennett High School, where he was an honor student, and pursued pre-med studies at the University of Buffalo. After completing UB medical school in 1962, he took his internship and residency in pediatrics.

In 1965, he married Carol Clute, a pediatric nurse, and enlisted in the Air Force to finish his medical training. He served two tours in the Vietnam War as a flight surgeon.

Dr. Lubin attained the rank of colonel and went on to earn a master’s degree in public health administration from Johns Hopkins University. At the time of his appointment as health commissioner, he was serving at Randolph Air Force Base outside San Antonio.

When he was interviewed by Erie County legislators, he noted that he had served as chief administrator at four Air Force hospitals and would stand up for his programs and his people.

“I’ve been called a number of things in my military career, but shy is not one of them,” he said.