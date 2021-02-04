Dr. Arnold N. Lubin, 83, former Erie County health commissioner

May 20, 1937 – Jan. 28, 2021
During nearly a decade as Erie County health commissioner, Dr. Arnold N. Lubin literally cleared the air.
His campaign for strict rules against indoor smoking led the county to the forefront in the enforcement of the Clean Air Act of 1996.
“As those controversial regulations were put into place, Dr. Lubin was a tireless advocate for these changes in the interests of public health,” the Erie County Department of Health said in a statement this week announcing his death. “Other achievements included expansion of sexually transmitted infection clinics, increasing ECDOH involvement at the Erie County Fair and development of an eight-county Western Region Public Health Coalition.”
Dr. Lubin, who stepped down as commissioner in 2000, died after a short illness Jan. 28 in Methodist Hospital Northeast, Live Oak, Texas, near San Antonio. He was 83.
When County Executive Dennis Gorski recommended him for the post in December 1990, the financially distressed county had been without a permanent health commissioner for nearly 2½ years.
“The administration repeatedly claimed the biggest hurdle in finding a new commissioner is the $82,340-a-year paycheck, which is considered low for an experienced doctor,” then-Buffalo News reporter Sharon Linstedt noted.
Dr. Lubin, who was retiring from the Air Force after 25 years as a physician and hospital administrator, was willing to accept. It gave him an opportunity to return to his hometown.
He was a 1954 graduate of Bennett High School, where he was an honor student, and pursued pre-med studies at the University of Buffalo. After completing UB medical school in 1962, he took his internship and residency in pediatrics.
In 1965, he married Carol Clute, a pediatric nurse, and enlisted in the Air Force to finish his medical training. He served two tours in the Vietnam War as a flight surgeon.
Dr. Lubin attained the rank of colonel and went on to earn a master’s degree in public health administration from Johns Hopkins University. At the time of his appointment as health commissioner, he was serving at Randolph Air Force Base outside San Antonio.
When he was interviewed by Erie County legislators, he noted that he had served as chief administrator at four Air Force hospitals and would stand up for his programs and his people.
“I’ve been called a number of things in my military career, but shy is not one of them,” he said.
As commissioner, in addition to managing disease outbreaks, he tackled broader issues such as the lack of health care insurance for many county residents and the rising rate of obesity. His greatest success was the ban on smoking in public places. He pushed for some of the strictest regulations in the nation at that time.
“That was our baby,” Dr. Lubin told Buffalo News Reporter Charity Vogel in 2000. “It was a dramatic change, and the law that was passed in Erie County went well beyond the laws that were being passed around the country.
“We caught a lot of flak, but we knew that was going to happen,” he added. “But we convinced the Legislature, and it was one of the few such laws, anywhere, that passed unanimously.”
He also served a two-year term as president of the State Association of County Health Officials.
After he retired, he and his wife moved from East Amherst to the San Antonio area. She died in 2001.
Survivors include three daughters, Audrey Jones, Michelle Lubin and Deborah Elliott; a companion, Rebecca Martin; and four grandchildren.
A virtual graveside service was to be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda. For a link to the service, call 636-4174 or email info@amherstmemorialchapel.com.