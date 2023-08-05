June 27, 1933 – July 17, 2023

The first time Dr. Anibal A. Vasquez and Carol Santa Maria were married in 1963, they made headlines.

Newspaper accounts told how they had just applied for a marriage license and thought they had enough time for a proper wedding before sailing to London, England, for his new job.

But when they went to a travel agent in the former Statler Hotel to arrange their voyage overseas, they discovered that all the available steamships had been running a ticket sale and were fully booked.

All they could afford was passage on a much smaller vessel leaving from Montreal the very next day. The marriage license, however, required a 24-hour waiting period.

A phone call to Erie County Judge Burke I. Burke saved the day. He waived the 24-hour rule and two hours later, after rings were hastily acquired, he presided over a civil ceremony in his chambers.

A photo in the Buffalo Courier-Express showed Dr. Vasquez lifting his bride in his arms, both of them smiling broadly. An impromptu reception followed in her parents' home in West Seneca.

"My father put a meat loaf in the oven and my mother called our friends and said, 'Our daughter's getting married,' " Mrs. Vasquez said. "It was a whirlwind kind of thing."

Then, she said, her father drove them to Montreal the next morning to catch the boat.

What the newspaper reports didn't say was that Dr. Vasquez, who was chief resident at the former Deaconess Hospital, had to leave the country or be deported. His student visa had expired.

On their 25th wedding anniversary, when they were arranging to renew their vows at St. Gregory the Great Church in Amherst, the priest told them that because theirs had been a civil ceremony, they were not considered married in the eyes of the Catholic Church.

"So he said to me, 'Carolina, we having a big wedding so everybody know(s) my beautiful bride,' " she wrote. This time 300 people attended.

Dr. Vasquez, who served as a surgeon for many years at the former St. Joseph Intercommunity Hospital in Cheektowaga, died July 17 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center after a three-year battle with leukemia. He was 90.

Born in the fishing village of Monte Cristi in the northwestern corner of the Dominican Republic, one of four children, Anibal Antonio Vasquez Ramos developed an interest in helping others when he accompanied his mother, a midwife, on her calls.

He was at the top of his class and its youngest member when he graduated from the University of Santo Domingo Medical School in 1955.

He arrived in the U.S. on a visa as an exchange student to be an intern at a hospital in New Jersey. He came to Buffalo in 1957 as a resident in urology at the former E. J. Meyer Memorial Hospital, where he met his wife, who was training to become a registered nurse.

He accepted a five-year general surgical residency at the former Deaconess Hospital and served a year in residency for hand surgery and a year as a resident for head and neck surgery at Roswell Park. Then his student visa expired.

When he and his wife docked in England, they discovered that there was no job for him in London and she could not work as a nurse without being certified.

After more than a year in menial low-paying jobs, she was expecting their first child and returned to Buffalo. He could not, until doctors at Deaconess arranged for him to come on a visitor's visa.

Faced again with deportation when that visa expired at midnight on Thanksgiving 1964, hospital and government officials stepped in to keep him here.

Deaconess Hospital doctors called then-Rep.-elect Max McCarthy. McCarthy contacted immigration officials in Washington, D.C. Dr. Vasquez's stay was extended at the last minute, pending action on a permanent visa.

During the five years he waited, he took jobs at Bethlehem Steel Corp. and Attica Correctional Facility and filled in as an assistant in the emergency room at what was then St. Joseph’s Inter-Community Hospital in Cheektowaga.

When he passed an exam for foreign doctors, he finally was able to open his own practice and continued to work at St. Joseph's. He gave free treatment to the nuns from Villa Maria Convent.

"He sniffled as he walked and was doused with cologne," his family wrote. "The nurses knew Dr. V. was around because they could either hear him or smell him. ... He had a very sweet heart. He treated everyone as special."

Since 2000, he spent winters in Florida and was considered the doctor to call by his neighbors in the Grenelefe Community in Haines, near Orlando, his family said. He visited sick friends in their homes and hospital rooms, checked their charts and sat with their relatives when they were in surgery.

He was a member of the Erie County and New York State Medical Societies and the American Medical Association. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Catholic Health System.

In recognition of his work as a physician, he was given an honorary citizen award from his hometown in the Dominican Republic in the same ceremony that honored Baseball Hall of Famer Juan Marichal.

Dr. Vasquez became a first-rate golfer, winning numerous doubles championships at Cherry Hill Golf Club and Brookfield Country Club. He took lessons in Hilton Head, S.C., with professional golfer Bob Toski to improve his game.

In 1989, he took low gross honors at the North American Invitational Tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. At the age of 86, he still could shoot an even par 72.

"He had golden hands," said his wife, who played couples games with him. "He didn't hit it long, but when he got close to the green, he was dynamite."

He scored his first hole-in-one at Brookfield in 1973 and another at Brookfield in 2017.

He was a particularly adept at dancing the merengue, the national dance style of the Dominican Republic.

"He said, 'In my country, you don't move from the waist up, you move from the waist down,' and he would do those moves," his wife said. "He taught me his kind of dance and I taught him the jitterbug. Between the merengue and the jitterbug, we got everybody watching our moves."

Survivors also include two sons, Dr. Michael, a surgeon who founded the Venous Institute of Buffalo, and Christopher, an actor and singer who holds a PhD and teaches English as a second language; a daughter, Andrea Leitten, a human relations consultant in the medical field; a sister, Adda Gombar; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 1 in St. Gregory the Great Church.