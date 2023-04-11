June 9, 1936 – Feb. 26, 2023

Dr. Albert J. Olszowka, a medical researcher and professor emeritus at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, died Feb. 26 under hospice care in River Forest, Ill., where he had lived for the past five years. He was 86.

Born in North Tonawanda, the oldest of four boys, he was a boarding student and played football at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs, where he graduated in 1954.

He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Buffalo in 1958 and went on to what was then SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

There he met a classmate, Janice Saturen, in anatomy lab and they were married in 1962. For their honeymoon, they sailed his father’s power boat from North Tonawanda along the Erie Canal to the Hudson River and Cape Cod.

After completing his medical degree in 1962, he entered the Army as a doctor and served in New Jersey and Germany with the rank of captain.

Returning from service, he became an assistant professor in the Physiology Department in the UB Medical School and advanced to full professor.

Dr. Olszowka was among a group of researchers who studied athletes for blood oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. They also worked with NASA on several Space Shuttle flights to study exercise physiology in zero gravity to help astronauts acclimate more quickly after they returned to Earth.

He served on the Admissions Committee for more than a decade and retired in 2014.

He enjoyed jogging, sailing and bowling and had an appreciation for fine wines that led him to set up a wine cellar what used to be a coal bin in the basement of his Amherst home.

He was a member of Amvets Post 26 in North Tonawanda, the Buffalo Yacht Club and the American Wine Society.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Janice, for many years an anesthesiologist at Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center; two sons, Peter and Paul; a brother, Donald; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.