Feb. 23, 1931 – May 13, 2023

Dr. Akilowu A. Akiwumi, a physician for 40 years in Ghana, England and Buffalo, died May 13 in his home in Amherst after a long illness. He was 92.

Born in Accra, Ghana, he was one of eight children and the fifth son. His father was Augustus M. Akiwumi, the second Speaker of the Ghanian Parliament and the first justice on Supreme Court of Ghana. His photo appeared on cover of the Jan. 18, 1960, issue of Life Magazine. His mother, Helen Kabuki Ocansey Akiwumi, was a teacher who helped to re-establish the Wesleyan Girls School in Accra.

He took his primary and high school studies at Achimota College, a boarding school in Accra, long regarded as the best co-educational school in Ghana. He went on to earn a bachelor of science degree from Corpus Christi College at Cambridge University in England, which qualified him for medical school at Guy's Hospital in London, where he graduated.

He was introduced to Evelyn Carmita Tisdale, a Buffalonian who was working in Ghana for the Volunteers for International Development, by his older brother Akilano, who was a judge in the town in the Volta region where she was assigned. They were married Oct. 13, 1962, in Delaine-Waring A.M.E. Church in Buffalo

After they were married, they lived in England for 2½ years and in Ghana for 10 years. Having worked a total of 16 years as a doctor for the government of Ghana, both before and after he was married, Dr. Akiwumi and his wife came to live in Buffalo in 1975 with their two sons.

He worked in the emergency department at E.J. Meyer Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center, and in the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office. He also appeared on WIVB-TV in the weekly program "Advice from the Doctor." He later worked at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital, the Jesse Nash Clinic, in his own private family practice, and at medical clinics and nursing homes. He retired in 1999.

Dr. Akiwumi was a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He supported many charitable organizations, especially the American Heart Association and Doctors without Borders.

He enjoyed traveling to Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. His hobbies included playing classical piano, which he found easier than jazz; photography, watercolor and oil painting, gardening, making kites, reading and building electronics. He once assembled a television set from a do-it-yourself kit. When he was younger, he played trumpet and cello.

Survivors include two sons, Derek B. and Edward A; two brothers, Justice Akilano M. and Akilaja O.; two sisters, Dr. Ajibola Renner and Omotauo Ward-Brew; and two granddaughters. His wife, a teacher and home education coordinator in Buffalo schools, died in 2014.

A funeral service was held May 24 in the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, 1 Symphony Circle.