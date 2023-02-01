Douglas J. Carstens, 75, educator, active volunteer firefighter

Dec. 2, 1947 – Jan. 20, 2023

Douglas J. Carstens, of West Seneca, a retired teacher and guidance counselor who was active in administrative posts with his volunteer fire company, died Jan. 20 in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. He was 75.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up in the Valley neighborhood, where he was a Boy Scout and a member of the Babcock Boys Club championship football team.

He was a 1964 graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College, now SUNY Buffalo State University, where he was a competitive swimmer. He later completed a master’s degree at Canisius College.

Mr. Carstens began his 37-year career with the Buffalo schools as an industrial arts teacher, then was a guidance counselor, primarily at Bennett High School and McKinley High School. He also coached high school soccer for 15 years. He retired in 2004.

After moving to Cheektowaga in the early 1970s, he became a firefighter with Rescue Volunteer Hose Company No. 1. He served as president of the company and held several other administrative positions. He also was president of the Rescue Hose 25 Year Club until his death and was steward of the fire company’s banquet hall, where he booked and oversaw hundreds of weddings and parties.

He enjoyed construction work, beginning as a teen when he helped build a grain silo on a family farm in Nebraska. He designed and built two additions to his home in Cheektowaga and later built his house in West Seneca.

He was an honorary member of the Murray Hose Company in Dunkirk, the Cheektowaga Exempt Firemen’s Association, Buffalo Schoolmasters Association, the Buffalo Retired Teachers Association, the Fire Association of the State of New York and the Western New York Railway Historical Society. He also was longtime secretary of the Southside Social and Athletic Club.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, the former Joyce Szczepanik; a son, Brian D.; a sister, Laura Kazmierczak; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 28 in Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic Church, 1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca.