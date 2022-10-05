Douglas H. Baker, 79, Mercy Flight founder revolutionized medical transportation service in Western New York

Aug. 15, 1939 – Aug. 19, 2022

When Douglas H. Baker was 13, most kids his age had after-school jobs delivering newspapers, cutting lawns or helping out in a store. His was different.

"He went out looking for a job and was able to find a job as an ambulance attendant," his daughter Stephanie Baker Katzman said. "He fell in love with the work and his goal was to own an ambulance."

At the age of 19, Mr. Baker bought one and started his own company, LaSalle Ambulance Service. Looking for ways to provide care faster, more efficiently and more professionally, he introduced a series of innovations that transformed emergency medical care in Buffalo and Western New York.

His most dramatic improvement in service – Mercy Flight – came in 1981. The first emergency medical helicopter provider in New York State and one of the first in the nation, it speeds thousands of distressed patients to hospitals in Buffalo, Rochester and Erie, Pa., from remote locations every year.

There are now four Mercy Flight helicopters operating from bases around Western New York. One of them flew overhead Aug. 22 to accompany a Mercy Flight ambulance carrying Mr. Baker from his funeral service in Temple Beth Zion at 805 Delaware Ave. to a mausoleum in Forest Lawn. He died Aug. 19 at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Buffalo, the younger of two boys and son of auto dealer Barney Baker, he attended School 64 and was a 1960 graduate of Bennett High School.

While studying at the University at Buffalo, he enlisted in the Army Reserve and trained at the Army Combat Medic School at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Mr. Baker made his first innovation in 1965, when he helped set up a regional radio communications system for emergency medical operations. He established his own in-house training program for paramedics in 1974 and included medical students in the classes.

Beginning with Deaconess Hospital in the late 1960s, he assisted in starting many hospital-based ambulance services, including one for pediatric cases.

Transporting high-risk mothers and babies from all over Western New York and northern Pennsylvania led him to realize that it took took much time to get them to hospitals. He started flying patients in a fixed-wing plane in 1979 – the first in the state – but wanted to do better.

"I thought to myself, this would be a great situation for a helicopter,” he told an interviewer from Vertical, a helicopter industry magazine in 2019. “I had some experience in the Army flying – some. I was no expert. But I got this idea. ... And I thought if I could break even, it would be terrific because we’d be helping patients and their families.”

Mr. Baker broached the idea to several hospitals, but administrators were worried about liability.

"Then," he told Vertical magazine, "I went out to the Mercy, which was a hospital that I operated the ambulances for. I sat down with Sister Sheila Marie Walsh, who was the CEO of the Mercy at that time, and explained what I wanted to do. She said, ‘OK, go downstairs and see Dr. (Matthew) Burke,’ who was the head of the emergency room at the Mercy at that time. And he said, ‘OK, when do we start?' ”

In the beginning, there were no designated places for a medical helicopter to land. At Mercy Hospital, Mr. Baker recalled, they painted an "H" in the doctors' parking lot.

Now, Mercy Flight, with four Bell 429 helicopters and more than 200 employees, brings patients to four major hospitals in Buffalo, all with helipads on their rooftops.

Mr. Baker continued innovating, starting mobile phone connections between ambulances and hospitals in 1982 and installing GPS tracking in 1993 for LaSalle's fleet of 42 vehicles. He established the first mobile intensive care unit and the first cardiopulmonary resuscitation unit.

He sold LaSalle to Rural Metro in 1995, but returned to ground transportation in 2009 when Mercy Flight took over the ambulance service in Batavia. He became the company's president emeritus in the Fall of 2021.

"He was a guy who when people asked for help, he wouldn't say no," his daughter said. "His whole philosophy of life was to make sure people are taken care of."

He received the Marriott-Carlson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Air Medical Services in 2018.

A longtime Amherst resident, Mr. Baker served on the board of ECMC and its foundation, as well as the Erie County EMS Advisory Board. He also was on the board of the Buffalo Zoo.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, the former Barbara Taksen; two daughters, Karen Baker Levin and Stephanie Baker Katzman; and six grandchildren.