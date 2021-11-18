Doug Dombrowski, 71, music promoter who boosted careers of many artists

Moser was a promotion man for Transcontinent’s independent Amherst Records label and Mr. Dombrowski worked with him on getting radio airplay and sales for its artists, who included Spryo Gyra, Glenn Medeiros and Johnny “Guitar” Watson.

At Could Be Wild, their efforts generated hits at radio stations throughout the Northeast and Southern Ontario. Their clients included numerous Canadian bands, including the Tragically Hip. In recent years, Mr. Dombrowski had been working with Rush.

Their office in a house and storefront on Elmwood Avenue in Allentown was a mecca for musicians and people working in the music business. Disorderly as a college dorm room, jangling with phone calls and lined from floor to ceiling with framed gold records from artists they had promoted, one of its focal points was a wall inscribed with signatures from the members of U2.

“It was a crazy place to be,” his wife Marjorie said.

The Could Be Wild office closed after Moser retired in 2009 due to health issues. Mr. Dombrowski retained its familiar telephone number and continued to do promotion work from his home. Moser died in 2020.

A collector of music memorabilia, Mr. Dombrowski also traded sports cards and for a couple years owned and operated a card shop, the Dugout, on Potters Road.