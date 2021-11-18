Doug Dombrowski, 71, music promoter who boosted careers of many artists

Aug. 21, 1950 – Nov. 10, 2021
Doug Dombrowski, whose work with Buffalo-based Could Be Wild Promotions boosted the careers of musical artists such as U2, Melissa Etheridge and Bryan Adams, died Nov. 10 in his West Seneca home after a period of declining health. He was 71.
Mr. Dombrowski founded Could Be Wild in 1978 with Bruce Moser, a colleague at locally based Amherst Records.
“Doug was always the ‘behind the scenes’ guy I could depend on,” In-Store Music’s Bob Catania told AllAccess.com, a website serving the radio and music industry. “Bruce was the big personality and Doug was the low-key partner who made the magic work.”
They also managed or promoted several local bands, including the Goo Goo Dolls and the Restless.
To draw attention to a group they managed called the Pinheads, they hired a plane to fly an life-size image of the band over Rich Stadium during a Buffalo Bills game.
“We have a lot of fun. That’s why we’re in the music business,” Mr. Dombrowski told Buffalo News critic Anthony Violanti in 1993.
Born in Buffalo, Douglas J. Dombrowski grew up Kenmore, was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and played keyboards in a rock band.
His love of music led him to a job with Leonard Silver’s Transcontinent Record Sales, where he became a buyer. By 1973, he was a vice president.
Moser was a promotion man for Transcontinent’s independent Amherst Records label and Mr. Dombrowski worked with him on getting radio airplay and sales for its artists, who included Spryo Gyra, Glenn Medeiros and Johnny “Guitar” Watson.
At Could Be Wild, their efforts generated hits at radio stations throughout the Northeast and Southern Ontario. Their clients included numerous Canadian bands, including the Tragically Hip. In recent years, Mr. Dombrowski had been working with Rush.
Their office in a house and storefront on Elmwood Avenue in Allentown was a mecca for musicians and people working in the music business. Disorderly as a college dorm room, jangling with phone calls and lined from floor to ceiling with framed gold records from artists they had promoted, one of its focal points was a wall inscribed with signatures from the members of U2.
“It was a crazy place to be,” his wife Marjorie said.
The Could Be Wild office closed after Moser retired in 2009 due to health issues. Mr. Dombrowski retained its familiar telephone number and continued to do promotion work from his home. Moser died in 2020.
A collector of music memorabilia, Mr. Dombrowski also traded sports cards and for a couple years owned and operated a card shop, the Dugout, on Potters Road.
His wife, the former Marjorie “Margie” Houck, also worked at Transcontinent, but they didn’t meet until after he left the company. They were married in 1982.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Taryn Dombrowski, a son, Evan; and two grandchildren.
Services were held Nov. 13 in Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca.