Dorothy Wylie Keough, 85, active volunteer with Honor Flight Buffalo

Jan. 14, 1936 – Jan. 27, 2021
Dorothy Wylie Keough was "Aunt Dorothy" to the 500 World War II veterans who visited their monument in Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Buffalo between 2010 and 2016, but even in her late 70s, the men treated her like their little sister.
Or, sometimes, like the little sister of a buddy.
"She was asked out on several dates," said her niece Lisa Wylie, who, with her sister Jo-Anne Wylie, co-founded the organization that arranged for the veterans, many with health issues, to take each once-in-a-lifetime flight.
Mrs. Keough's nieces said that one veteran in his 90s invited her to go for a ride on the back of his Harley. Another phoned her to ask, "When are you coming to Buffalo? I want to take you to dinner!"
Dorothy Wylie Keough died in her Auburn home after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in June. She was 85.
"Even after certain veterans passed, their families kept in touch with her," Lisa Wylie said. "She really developed lasting relationships with those guys."
Mrs. Keough was born in Auburn, the youngest of four children of Howard and Mary Wylie. She was 14 years younger than her only brother, Robert Paul Wylie, who was a World War II Army Air Forces veteran, serving in Cairo, Egypt.
She graduated from Central High School in Auburn and married William F. Keough, a Marine combat veteran of Korea, on Aug. 27, 1955. They had five sons.
Her brother worked for Salerno-Megowen Biscuit Co., and Mrs. Keough sold Salerno Christmas cookies called "Jingles" in Auburn.
Over the years, she also worked at the H. R. Wait Co., which sold fine furniture and furnishings, and Touch of Elegance, a gift shop.
"She knew everything about collectables," Lisa Wylie said.
Mrs. Keough's husband died in 2010 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
"She often said Honor Flight Buffalo filled the void of losing her husband," Lisa Wylie said. "Honor Flight gave her a purpose."
Mrs. Keough joined the Honor Flight Buffalo board of directors in 2012 "and her role was to contact each and every veteran for each trip, in addition to trip support," Lisa Wylie said.
Often, many phone calls went back and forth between the veteran, family members and Mrs. Keough as questions were answered and arrangements were made for each veteran and volunteer guardian to have a safe and happy day.
"She did all the phone calls," Jo-Anne Wylie said. "She estimated that the average number of calls it took to arrange for a veteran to go on Honor Flight was 20. We couldn't have done it without her."
Mrs. Keough, often dressed in red, white and blue, and with her eyes twinkling, enjoyed welcoming the veterans and their families to the lunch and meet-and-greet session that preceded each trip. Like the other volunteers, she also arrived at the airport before dawn on the day of the trip and stayed there until the final veteran left for home, well after dark.
"She would be dancing and singing at the meet and greet, singing all World War II songs on the bus and dancing at the airport," Lisa Wylie said. "She enjoyed this role as she could relate and converse with each veteran, having heard my Dad's stories during the World War II era."
"She tried not to, but she always took special notice of the Marines, because her husband was a Marine," Jo-Anne Wylie said.
Even in her final days, Mrs. Keough was still receiving phone calls from the veterans and families she met through Honor Flight Buffalo.
"The lasting friendships, we took that from her, because she was so outgoing," Lisa Wylie said. "She was such a nice, nice woman."
Mrs. Keough was a breast cancer survivor.
In Auburn, she was an active volunteer with many groups, and organized her high school reunion.
"She was still friends with people she knew in high school and people she met when she was dating Uncle Bill – she kept lifelong friends," Jo-Anne Wylie said.
After the Wylies ended their Honor Flight Buffalo mission in 2016, Mrs. Keough became a committee member for Operation Enduring Gratitude, which escorts veterans to Washington for a weekend. She accompanied those veterans in 2017.
In 2016, along with her nieces and co-founder Dan Dunkle, Mrs. Keough was honored by the Erie County Legislature for "tireless efforts on behalf of Honor Flight Buffalo."
Her son Kirk died in 2017. Another son, Eric, died in 2019.
Mrs. Keough is survived by three sons, Scott, Mark and Bruce Keough; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Representatives of the Baltimore Washington International Airport Brownies motorcycle group, which escorts Honor Flight buses to the World War II monument, told the Wylies that they would like to attend to honor Mrs. Keough.