Dorothy Wylie Keough, 85, active volunteer with Honor Flight Buffalo

Mrs. Keough, often dressed in red, white and blue, and with her eyes twinkling, enjoyed welcoming the veterans and their families to the lunch and meet-and-greet session that preceded each trip. Like the other volunteers, she also arrived at the airport before dawn on the day of the trip and stayed there until the final veteran left for home, well after dark.

"She would be dancing and singing at the meet and greet, singing all World War II songs on the bus and dancing at the airport," Lisa Wylie said. "She enjoyed this role as she could relate and converse with each veteran, having heard my Dad's stories during the World War II era."

"She tried not to, but she always took special notice of the Marines, because her husband was a Marine," Jo-Anne Wylie said.

Even in her final days, Mrs. Keough was still receiving phone calls from the veterans and families she met through Honor Flight Buffalo.

"The lasting friendships, we took that from her, because she was so outgoing," Lisa Wylie said. "She was such a nice, nice woman."

Mrs. Keough was a breast cancer survivor.

In Auburn, she was an active volunteer with many groups, and organized her high school reunion.