July 22, 1943 – May 21, 2023

Dorothy Mae Kamoche Robinson, who cooked for the community and for church functions, then became a culinary arts teacher, died May 21 in Los Angeles from complications after surgery. She was 79.

Born Dorothy Mae Perry in Buffalo, she was a 1961 graduate of Lackawanna High School. Returning here after several years in Kentucky, she married John S. Kamoche, a teacher and warehouse worker, in 1973 and lived in Eden.

Becoming a single mother in the 1980s, she raised five children in public housing on Buffalo's Lower West Side and shared meals she prepared with neighbors. While her oldest children were still in high school, she earned an associate's degree from Erie Community College North in food service administration in 1992 and went on to complete bachelor's and master's degrees in 1997 and 2000 from what was then Buffalo State College.

She taught at Emerson Vocational High School for two years until the Sycamore Street building closed in 2002, then found a job teaching high school culinary arts in Prince George's County, Md., Public Schools. She retired in 2016 and moved to Los Angeles. She was remarried to Warren "Kent" Robinson, a security guard, in 2019.

She inspired all of her children to go to college and achieve careers a member of the Army Corps of Engineers, a pastor, an elementary school teacher, an operating room nurse and a Hollywood screenwriter.

A pillar of her church community at Christ Gospel Church in Eden and Buffalo and at Saints Home Church of God in Christ, she also enjoyed crocheting hats and dresses for her friends' children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, John S. Kamoche Jr. and the Rev. Andrae Kamoche; three daughters, Esther Kamoche-Robinson, Anastasia Kamoche and Dawn Kamoche-Sharavanan; two brothers, Fredrick Lee Perry Jr. and Joseph Perry; three sisters, Letia "Toni" Perry, Isabel Westmoreland and Brenda Perry; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Lombardo Funeral Home, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.