Dorothy M. Grainy, 96, retired music teacher

Nov. 17, 1926 – July 18, 2022

The accordion was the first instrument Dorothy Grainy mastered. As a girl, she played it on the radio in her native Pittsburgh.

It was the organ, however, that gave her the greatest satisfaction. After her four children reached a certain age, she began teaching organ at the Buffalo Music Center in Kenmore and giving lessons to students in their homes.

One of her students, Carlo Annibale, who was blind, became a touring organist and they often played double organ concerts. In 1972, Annibale hired the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, wrote all the arrangements for an evening of music and performed them with her and the orchestra in Kleinhans Music Hall.

Mrs. Grainy, who continued playing at her assisted living facility until about 10 years ago, died July 18 in ElderWood of Williamsville. She was 96.

Born Dorothy Mae Nebel in Pittsburgh, she attended school there and earned her license as a registered nurse at Braddock General Hospital in Braddock, Pa.

She worked as a nurse at the hospital until she married Dominick N. Grainy in 1948 in Pittsburgh. When he got a job here later that year at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Cheektowaga, they moved to Kenmore.

Mrs. Grainy began playing the organ at the Buffalo Music Center in Kenmore, then became a teacher there.

In addition to performing with Annibale, she played many times for Lions Club and Rotary Club functions.

A Williamsville resident since 1965, she was a parishioner at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and a volunteer with Catholic Charities.

She enjoyed golf and traveling and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Her husband, who became general foreman at Westinghouse, died in 2005.

Survivors include two sons, John and Dominic; two daughters, Donna Sodaro and Luanne Maggione; two sisters, Patricia Neuman and Barbara Mosciano; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.