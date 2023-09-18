June 6, 1928 – Sept. 10, 2023

In certain circles, Dorothy J. Sowers was as much of a household name as baseball pitching great Sal Maglie, Buffalo Braves basketball star Bob McAdoo and Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Ted Darling, all of whom were inducted into the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame along with her in 1995.

Mrs. Sowers "compiled one of the most amazing records in all of local amateur sports," her Hall of Fame biography declares.

The founder of the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes and their coach for 36 years, she led her girls' synchronized swimming teams to more than 1,500 titles in sectional, regional and national tournaments, including national Junior Olympic and junior national team titles.

When the Empire State Games began in 1978, she coached the Western (Section VI) team, which was comprised almost entirely of Aquettes. They completely dominated the first six years of the games, winning every gold, silver and bronze medal in all of the synchronized swimming events.

For the past two decades, the synchronized swimmer with the highest point total at the Empire State Games has received the Dorothy J. Sowers Award.

She died Sept. 10 in Columbia, Md., after becoming ill while visiting her daughter there. She was 95.

Mrs. Sowers had left her position as a girls' swimming instructor at West Seneca High School after she gave birth to her daughter when she was asked by the Town of Tonawanda Recreation Department if she would be interested in coaching their new synchronized swim team.

"It was 1961, at the old Delaware Pool," she recalled to Buffalo News sports columnist Jerry Sullivan in 1997. "I told my husband, 'Oh, it'll be a fun thing to do. Maybe two days a week for a few hours.' That seemed about right, with the new baby.

"At first, we had to beg kids to try out. But it grew like Topsy. It was the kids who pushed me. They wanted to know more, I wanted to know more, and we grew together."

Practice grew to six days a week, three hours a day, 10 months a year. The team grew to 160 members, so big it was divided into age groups. Mrs. Sowers coached the younger girls, aged 9 to 12, teaching them the fundamentals and the discipline they needed to compete.

Joanne D. Wright, who succeeded her as Aquettes coach when she retired in 1997, told Sullivan, "She teaches them about life, not just the athletic part. Like how to manage their time. She teaches them how to sit or stand like a lady, or how to order and leave a tip in a restaurant. How to talk to people."

Mrs. Sowers told Sullivan that one of her goals was for every girl to win at least one national title "so they can tell their grandchildren some day."

Born Dorothy June Hofmeister, she learned water ballet at Kensington High School and went on to be a competitive swimmer at what was then Cortland State Teacher's College, earning a bachelor's degree in physical education in 1949.

She taught first in Buffalo elementary schools and was introduced by a former coach in the early 1950s to the then-new sport of synchronized swimming at a demonstration at the Buffalo Athletic Club. She found it more demanding than water ballet and more interesting than swimming laps. She started doing it herself and then began coaching a group of girls in West Seneca where she was teaching.

In a story about the Aquettes in 1976 by Buffalo News reporter Ellen C. Gaughan, it was described by a parent as a sport that "combines the grace of a dancer with the agility of a gymnast and the endurance of a long-distance swimmer."

Gaughan noted that the Aquettes create their own solos and duets for competition and choose the music that accompanies them.

Within two years of their start, the Aquettes won the junior division team title in Niagara District AAU Synchronized Swimming Championships. Within 10 years, they were three-time Eastern States champions and were featured in Yale University's annual swimming carnival.

The Aquettes performed all over the U.S., with parents pitching in to raise funds through Bingo games, spaghetti dinners, candy sales and conducting Tonawanda's annual dog census.

In 1987, they won the National Age Group Championship in Baton Rouge, La. They won the Junior National Championship in Philadelphia the following year. In 1989, they took their first trip abroad, representing the U.S. in an international competition in Denmark. For her part, Mrs. Sowers managed the U.S. synchronized swimming team at the Pan Pacific Games in New Zealand in 1979.

She received numerous awards. In 1980, she was the first person from the East to win the Lillian MacKeller Distinguished Service Award at the National Aquatics Convention in Utah. The next year she was elected to Synchronized Swimming Hall of Fame. In 1996, she received the Paragon Award Cup from the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

As a leader in the U.S. Synchronized Swimming organization, she brought national competitions to the Delaware Pool in 1984 and 1989 and to Tonawanda's new Aquatics and Fitness Center in 1991 and 1992.

A charter parishioner at St. Edmund's Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda, in recent years she was active with the bereavement committee at St. Christopher's Catholic Church. In younger years, she was a competitive golfer and tennis player.

She was married in 1953 to Charles E. Sowers, an engineer for Western Electric who volunteered as photographer for the Aquettes. He died in 2008.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Beth O'Brien; two grandsons and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.