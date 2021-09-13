Donald W. Boyd Jr., 98, business services provider, outstanding volunteer

An antiques aficionado, his collections included vintage typewriters, one of which he used for notes to family and friends. He was co-managing partner of the former Courtyard Antique Center in Clarence and was a leader in the Clarence Hollow Association for more than 10 years.

Mr. Boyd was instrumental in founding the Clarence Hollow Farmers Market and provided the impetus for the designation of the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse as a historic site.

After moving to Clarence in 2007, he was a director of the Rock Oak Homeowners Association.

Active in the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, he was a director and president of the Philharmonic Junior Committee. He also served on the boards of Crisis Services and the Food Shuttle of Western New York.

His volunteer work extended to youth. An Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow, as an adult he was scoutmaster of a Boy Scout troop for eight years and a Girl Scout troop leader, a Boy Scout district commissioner and a member of the board of directors of the Girl Scout Council of Buffalo and Erie County. He also was a longtime director of Junior Achievement of Western New York.