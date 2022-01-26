Donald N. Lange, 100, radio station engineer, World War II veteran who helped save the Riviera Theatre

A technical sergeant, during the closing days of the war he was part of a group that built a radio station in a private mansion in the historic city of Nanjing, China, north of Shanghai, which was still occupied by the Japanese.

“We were in Nanjing for months. We had no idea what was going on. It was entirely secret,” he told Buffalo News reporter Jane Kwiatkowski in 2019. “We didn’t know what we were doing except setting up this station, and to this day I think it was to support communications with the Japanese for peace talks.”

When he returned from service, he became an amateur radio operator, set up a radio repair shop in his home, then became an engineer at WEBR. He put a 10-foot whip antenna on his car, which caught the attention of Thelma Fullington, a clerk at a neighborhood pharmacy. When he stopped in on a rainy day and offered her a ride home, she accepted. After dating for 11 weeks, they were married in 1953.

As chief engineer at the radio station until his retirement in 1987, he had to be available for emergencies 24 hours a day.

“He would get calls in the middle of the night and have to go out and fix the antenna,” his daughter said.