Donald N. Lange, 100, radio station engineer, World War II veteran who helped save the Riviera Theatre

July 20, 1921 – Jan. 18, 2022
Donald N. Lange began his lifelong love of old movie theater organs when his father took him to concerts, but it didn’t fully blossom until he retired as chief engineer at radio station WEBR-AM and became the custodian of the colossus of all theater organs locally, the Mighty Wurlitzer in the Riviera Theater in North Tonawanda.
Active in the Niagara Frontier Theater Organ Society, which holds organ concerts there, he helped raise money so that the society could buy the dilapidated theater in 1989 and save it from demolition. He did extensive maintenance and repair work on the organ and gave lectures about it to visitors.
“My dad’s love was fixing the organ,” his daughter Amanda Sperrazza said. “He built a demonstration organ – it was made of clear plastic. He wanted to make sure everybody knew how it worked.”
He died unexpectedly Jan. 18 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. He was 100.
Born in Buffalo, he was the oldest of four children and the only boy. He learned about radios from his father while growing up in Kaisertown and graduated in 1938 from Buffalo Technical High School.
Although a pacifist, in the early days of World War II he volunteered for the Army Reserve while attending the University of Buffalo. Restricted to limited service because of asthma and poor eyesight, he was assigned to the 998th Signal Service Battalion and was sent to Burma, now Myanmar, to help provide radio support for Chinese tank operators.
A technical sergeant, during the closing days of the war he was part of a group that built a radio station in a private mansion in the historic city of Nanjing, China, north of Shanghai, which was still occupied by the Japanese.
“We were in Nanjing for months. We had no idea what was going on. It was entirely secret,” he told Buffalo News reporter Jane Kwiatkowski in 2019. “We didn’t know what we were doing except setting up this station, and to this day I think it was to support communications with the Japanese for peace talks.”
When he returned from service, he became an amateur radio operator, set up a radio repair shop in his home, then became an engineer at WEBR. He put a 10-foot whip antenna on his car, which caught the attention of Thelma Fullington, a clerk at a neighborhood pharmacy. When he stopped in on a rainy day and offered her a ride home, she accepted. After dating for 11 weeks, they were married in 1953.
As chief engineer at the radio station until his retirement in 1987, he had to be available for emergencies 24 hours a day.
“He would get calls in the middle of the night and have to go out and fix the antenna,” his daughter said.
He built a pipe organ in his basement – although he never learned to play it, one of his sons did – and when free tickets to theater organ performances were available at the radio station, he took his family. When the Mighty Wurlitzer stopped working in the middle of a concert, he decided to troubleshoot it.
“He and two of my brothers went down that weekend and he said, ‘That thing’s a piece of junk,’ ” his daughter said. “But then they went back again.”
After the Niagara Frontier Theatre Organ Society bought the Riviera, Mr. Lange and his wife took business courses at Niagara County Community College to learn how to run the theater and managed operations on and off for the next 20 years. He and his family put in countless hours with other volunteers, cleaning and restoring the theater.
“When we took over, everyone was enthusiastic about it,” Mr. Lange told Buffalo News reporter Neil Graves in 1991. “But gradually they found that theater was not all glamour. There’s a lot of work that goes into it.”
Mr. Lange was a member of the society’s board of directors until his death and served for many years as treasurer.
He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas in 2017, the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club.
He and his wife were active in the Western New York Peace Center and were founding members of the Ken-Ton Peace Pilgrims. He took part in peace vigils every Friday night during the Vietnam War at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Delaware Road in Kenmore. They received the Buffalo Soviet Friends Committee Award and the Western New York Peace Center Award.
He was a longtime parishioner at the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, occupying the same pew every Sunday for many years, and was a greeter for worshippers as they arrived.
“He was an active hugger,” his daughter said. “Everybody got a hug from him.”
In addition to his daughter, survivors include six sons, Steven, Cameron, Neil, Clifford, Brent and Andrew; a sister, Marjorie Herdic; and nine grandchildren. His wife died in 2011.
A memorial service was held Jan. 23 in the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.