Donald K. Webber, 80, Kleinhans clothing exec who loved Orchard Park

He was hired on the spot as a sales associate and was steadily promoted to buyer and eventually manager of the Kleinhans stores in the Seneca Mall and then the Boulevard Mall. He was responsible for opening the company's Walden Galleria store before becoming vice president and director of stores for the company.

During his many years as a buyer, Mr. Webber made many purchasing trips to New York City, his daughter said.

He left Kleinhans in 1990, two years before the chain's new owners closed the few remaining stores. "But he was the kind of guy who would say, 'When God closes a door, he opens a window,' " said Richey, "and he always wanted to own his own business."

During Mr. Webber's years as a clothing buyer, he had developed an eye for color, shape and texture. He enrolled in a monthlong course in picture framing in Chicago, then opened the Village Framer in the former Orchard Park library building on East Quaker Street where his wife was running her Village Cross Stitch Shoppe.

"We always say he had two careers, Kleinhans and then the framing," said Richey. He excelled at both because he loved interacting with people, she said. The frame shop required precision in measurements, which engaged his analytical side, she said.