Donald C. Lubick, 95, renowned Buffalo tax attorney served under five presidents

Born in Buffalo, Donald Cyril Lubick graduated at the age of 16 from Lafayette High School, where he was a member of the debate team and the Virgil Club, which studied the classics.

He attended the University at Buffalo on a full scholarship, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude in three years. After serving in the 15th Army Air Force, he enrolled in Harvard Law School on the G.I. Bill. He served as president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, earned a juris doctor degree magna cum laude in 1949, then spent a year as one of the school’s first teaching fellows.

Returning to Buffalo, he joined one of the city’s leading law firms, which was then Hodgson, Russ, Andrews, Woods and Goodyear, and became an adjunct professor at UB Law School. He became a partner in the firm’s Tax Department in 1955. Over the years, his clients included the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, Computer Task Group and Houdaille Industries.