Donald C. Lubick, 95, renowned Buffalo tax attorney served under five presidents

April 29, 1926 – Feb. 8, 2022
The first president that Buffalo attorney Donald C. Lubick was asked to work for was John F. Kennedy.
Already regarded as a tax expert – he had chaired the city’s Tax Reform Committee in 1958 and 1959 – he went to Washington, D.C., to take one of the highest tax policy positions in the Executive Branch and was instrumental in creating the Office of Tax Policy in the Treasury Department. He stayed on through the beginning of the Johnson Administration, then returned to private practice in Buffalo.
Although he was a Republican, he went on to serve under three more Democratic presidents. He was the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for tax policy under Carter and Clinton, testifying frequently before Congress, and was part of President-elect Obama’s transition team in 2008.
He generated a package of proposals that became the basis of the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 and worked for four years with the government of the Dominican Republic to develop a tax law that greatly improved the nation’s economy. It became the model for tax reforms in the former Soviet republics and other countries worldwide.
He died Feb. 8 in Washington, D.C., after suffering a stroke. He was 95.
Born in Buffalo, Donald Cyril Lubick graduated at the age of 16 from Lafayette High School, where he was a member of the debate team and the Virgil Club, which studied the classics.
He attended the University at Buffalo on a full scholarship, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude in three years. After serving in the 15th Army Air Force, he enrolled in Harvard Law School on the G.I. Bill. He served as president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, earned a juris doctor degree magna cum laude in 1949, then spent a year as one of the school’s first teaching fellows.
Returning to Buffalo, he joined one of the city’s leading law firms, which was then Hodgson, Russ, Andrews, Woods and Goodyear, and became an adjunct professor at UB Law School. He became a partner in the firm’s Tax Department in 1955. Over the years, his clients included the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, Computer Task Group and Houdaille Industries.
When he returned from the Carter Administration in 1981, he became managing partner and opened the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. He also helped open a Canadian office after he was licensed as a foreign legal consultant by the Law Society of Upper Canada in 1989 following the adoption of the Free Trade Agreement. He retired from the firm in 1994 when he went to work in the Clinton Administration.
Under Clinton, Mr. Lubick first was director of the Treasury Department’s Office of International Tax Assistance to Developing Countries, was based in Paris and spent half of every month visiting Russia, Ukraine and other nations emerging from the Iron Curtain.
It was an extension of work that began in 1992 when, as a member of a panel of experts on the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund and a senior fellow with the Harvard Law School’s International Tax Program, he counseled many of those countries on tax reform missions.
His efforts became the basis for a book, “Basic World Tax Code and Commentary: A Template for Tax Reformers Around the World,” written with another tax reform expert, Ward M. Hussey, former legislative counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives.
He was named acting assistant secretary of the treasury for tax policy in 1996 and returned to Washington to develop tax reform proposals.
He mentored numerous Treasury staffers who have become leading tax policy economists and, after leaving the Treasury Department in 1999, he taught a seminar on comparative corporate taxation at the American University of Washington College of Law.
Mr. Lubick received numerous awards, including the Alexander Hamilton Award, the Treasury Department’s highest honor; and the Federal Bar Association Section of Taxation’s Kenneth H. Liles Distinguished Service Award. He was given the Dominican Republic’s Chamber of Commerce Award in 2018. The Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center has established an annual symposium in his name for policymakers and government officials.
C. Eugene Steuerle of the Tax Policy Center wrote in 2018 that he always was “guided by basic principles of tax policy: efficiency, simplicity, and the concept of horizontal equity – the idea that equals should be treated equally under the law.”
Steuerle also noted that he was “one of the most dedicated public servants I have ever known. And his graciousness extended to the tennis court.”
Mr. Lubick chaired the American Bar Association’s Committee on Domestic Relations Tax Problems, served on the advisory group to the U.S. Commissioner of Internal Revenue and was a member of the American Law Institute.
In Buffalo, he was a member of the World Hospitality Group, working with the U.S. State Department in hosting foreign dignitaries visiting Niagara Falls and Western New York.
He was a member and officer of Temple Beth El, now Temple Beth Tzedek, in Buffalo and Adas Israel Congregation in Washington. He also provided extensive pro bono tax work for the Jewish Federations of North America.
A resident of Chevy Chase, Md., he had maintained a summer home in Fort Erie, Ontario, since 1967.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, the former Susan Cohen; a son, Jonathan; two daughters, Caroline Lubick Goldzweig and Lisa Lubick-Daniel; and nine grandchildren.
Arrangements for a celebration of his life in Buffalo will be announced.