Donald A. Ogilvie, 75, retired school superintendent

Sept. 27, 1945 – Jan. 22, 2021
Donald A. Ogilvie, a former school superintendent who served in Hamburg, at Erie I BOCES and in the Buffalo Public Schools, was in the military when he found his calling to education.
It was the late 1960s, while Ogilvie was stationed overseas at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he volunteered at a local orphanage while off duty.
“He found what he was really passionate about,” said his wife, Jane. “Working with kids.”
Mr. Ogilvie, who would go on to be a calm, steady voice for education across the region as the dean of local school superintendents, died on Friday in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo after a nine-month illness. He was 75.
Mr. Ogilvie was born in Henderson, Nev., the oldest of three siblings. He moved to Western New York as a boy when his father, Jack, was hired as a radio newsman.
In 1963, Mr. Ogilvie graduated from Kenmore East High School. It was there he would meet his future wife, the former Jane Saliba. High school sweethearts, the two knew each other since the fourth grade and would marry on April 1, 1967.
Mr. Ogilvie was a geology student at the University at Buffalo while serving as a reservist in the Air National Guard when his unit was called to active duty in 1968. During his time volunteering at the orphanage in South Korea, his wife convinced him that he was a natural educator. So, upon his return home in 1969, Mr. Ogilvie transferred to SUNY Buffalo State, where he would earn both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
He began his career as a fourth grade teacher at Country Parkway Elementary in Williamsville, before moving into an administrative role in the district offices three years later. By the late 1970s, he served as principal at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in the Ken-Ton school district, followed by a stint as assistant principal at Kenmore East.
Mr. Ogilvie loved teaching, but he also loved building organizations and creating a culture within them that would impact more kids. In 1981, he was hired as the superintendent of the Chadwicks School District, outside Utica. From 1984 to 1989, he was the superintendent of the Southwestern Central School District and from 1989 to 1997, superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District.
In 1997, he took over as superintendent of Erie I BOCES. That put Mr. Ogilvie in a regional leadership role, serving as a facilitator between local districts and the state Education Department.
“He was a real gentleman, which I think a lot of people appreciated about Don,” said Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association and the superintendent in Hamburg.
“He was a real keen intellect – smart – but emotionally intelligent, as well," Cornell said. "He cared a lot for people and I think that was a hallmark of his leadership.”
Mr. Ogilvie retired from Erie I BOCES in July 2014, but weeks later he was recruited to serve as the interim superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools. Leading a large, urban district with a fractious school board and amid years of central office turmoil would prove to be a difficult task that would last only a year. Nevertheless Ogilvie – even keeled and calm under pressure – enjoyed the challenge and saw it as the culmination of his many years as an educator.
Outside of school, Mr. Ogilvie was active in the community. He once co-chaired with his wife the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra opening gala, as well as the 2000 United Way campaign. He served as board chair of the National Federation for Just Communities, as well as the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamburg and a 2010 Hall of Distinction inductee at his alma mater, Kenmore East.
In his spare time, Mr. Ogilvie enjoyed gardening. He was an avid reader who loved C.S. Lewis and anything that piqued his interest at the time – from baseball to birds to the Bible. He enjoyed traveling and attending his grandchildren’s concerts, plays and sporting events. Mr. Ogilvie was a Buffalo Bills fan, who watched the Jan. 16 playoff game from his hospital bed covered with a Bills blanket.
Besides his wife, of 53 years, Mr. Ogilvie is survived by two daughters, Moriah Ogilvie and Sarah Gardner; a son, Nathan; a sister, Laurie Lewis; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.