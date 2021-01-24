Donald A. Ogilvie, 75, retired school superintendent

He began his career as a fourth grade teacher at Country Parkway Elementary in Williamsville, before moving into an administrative role in the district offices three years later. By the late 1970s, he served as principal at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in the Ken-Ton school district, followed by a stint as assistant principal at Kenmore East.

Mr. Ogilvie loved teaching, but he also loved building organizations and creating a culture within them that would impact more kids. In 1981, he was hired as the superintendent of the Chadwicks School District, outside Utica. From 1984 to 1989, he was the superintendent of the Southwestern Central School District and from 1989 to 1997, superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District.

In 1997, he took over as superintendent of Erie I BOCES. That put Mr. Ogilvie in a regional leadership role, serving as a facilitator between local districts and the state Education Department.

“He was a real gentleman, which I think a lot of people appreciated about Don,” said Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association and the superintendent in Hamburg.

“He was a real keen intellect – smart – but emotionally intelligent, as well," Cornell said. "He cared a lot for people and I think that was a hallmark of his leadership.”