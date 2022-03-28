Dominic P. Parisi, 92, accountant who became beloved pizza maker

March 31, 1929 – March 14, 2022
Dominic P. Parisi, an accountant who had a second career as a beloved pizza maker, died March 14 in McAuley Residence, Town of Tonawanda, after a short period of declining health. He was 92.
Born in Brooklyn, one of six children and the son of Italian immigrants, he came to Buffalo with his family in the early 1930s. A graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, he was voted the best-dressed student in his senior year. He earned money for his tailored suits and shirts by doing odd jobs in his Lower West Side neighborhood.
He enlisted in the Air Force and served as a clerk during the Korean War. Through one of his sisters, he met the former Louise M. Palermo and they were married in 1954.
Mr. Parisi took accounting classes at night at the University at Buffalo, became at accountant at Sylvania and retired in the 1990s. He took a second job in the 1970s, working as a baker for Pico’s Pizza on Delaware Avenue in Town of Tonawanda. His amiable nature made him a favorite of customers, his family said. The leftover pizza and chicken wings he brought home at night made him a favorite with his children’s friends as well.
In retirement, he became a pizza baker at the Wegmans supermarket on Amherst Street, where his fans from Pico’s sought him out until he retired in 2011.
An early job in a pawn shop inspired his lifelong passion for memorabilia. He collected Civil War items, including rare stereoviews, cards with photographs that produced a three-dimensional image. The images he acquired included photos of President Lincoln visiting a Union Army encampment, which were displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
He also collected vintage record albums, amassing nearly 4,000, along with collectible cards from old-time radio shows and classic TV programs, which he traded with other collectors.
A jazz drummer in his youth, he was a fan of jazz and crooners from the 1930s to the 1950s. He also acted in productions at the original Studio Arena Theatre on Lafayette Avenue and appeared as an extra in the film “The Natural.”
He was dubbed the unofficial Mayor of Ardmore Place behind Lafayette High School on Buffalo’s West Side after he successfully petitioned city officials in 2013 to restore the street’s original brick paving. When work was completed, the neighborhood held a street party, complete with pizza.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Lupke and Cindy Zambito; a son, Brian; a sister, Toni Russo; and six grandchildren. His wife died in 2011.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 18 in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 18 Greenwood Place.