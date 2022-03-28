Dominic P. Parisi, 92, accountant who became beloved pizza maker

March 31, 1929 – March 14, 2022

Dominic P. Parisi, an accountant who had a second career as a beloved pizza maker, died March 14 in McAuley Residence, Town of Tonawanda, after a short period of declining health. He was 92.

Born in Brooklyn, one of six children and the son of Italian immigrants, he came to Buffalo with his family in the early 1930s. A graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, he was voted the best-dressed student in his senior year. He earned money for his tailored suits and shirts by doing odd jobs in his Lower West Side neighborhood.

He enlisted in the Air Force and served as a clerk during the Korean War. Through one of his sisters, he met the former Louise M. Palermo and they were married in 1954.

Mr. Parisi took accounting classes at night at the University at Buffalo, became at accountant at Sylvania and retired in the 1990s. He took a second job in the 1970s, working as a baker for Pico’s Pizza on Delaware Avenue in Town of Tonawanda. His amiable nature made him a favorite of customers, his family said. The leftover pizza and chicken wings he brought home at night made him a favorite with his children’s friends as well.