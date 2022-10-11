Dick Hirsch, 89, longtime columnist and broadcaster

Dec. 1, 1932 – Oct. 1, 2022

Dick Hirsch had a finely tuned sense of curiosity. Whenever something caught the attention of the longtime Buffalo newspaper journalist and broadcaster, he wanted to find out more.

In the case of "Merrily, We Roll Along, Thanks to Marvin," one of the weekly BfloTales columns he wrote for Buffalo Business First, it began in an airport as he watched passengers wheeling their suitcases.

"You don't see many people carrying suitcases anymore. You see people pulling them," he told Buffalo News reporter Mark Sommer in 2017. "I looked it up and found it to be an inspiring sales story. Marvin Sandow, whose company manufactured and sold suitcases, was dead at the time, so I talked to someone in his family."

He collected that observation and more than 100 others in an anthology, "A New Bathtub for the White House and Other Intriguing Tales."

Mr. Hirsch, who wrote what he estimated to be 1,768 columns for Business First, died Oct. 1 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short period of declining health. He was 89.

"I proposed the idea of a weekly column to add some personality to Business First," he wrote in his farewell column in December 2019. "The editor approved a trial. That was in October 1985. BfloTales was born."

He took inspiration from a talk by journalist and filmmaker Nora Ephron he attended at the Jewish Community Center.

"The point she made was that everything is copy," he told Mark Sommer. "She learned that from her parents, who were screenwriters. They taught her to be aware of the world around her, including the behavior of people. After I heard her advice, I changed my approach and became more comfortable writing in the first person. I began to see story possibilities that other people didn't see."

His informative and gently humorous columns celebrated Brussels sprouts ("This Is No Ordinary Vegetable"), examined common idioms ("Distinguishing the Other Stuff from Shinola") and pondered the origins of General Tso's Chicken on Chinese restaurant menus.

"I decided General Tso must be the most famous Chinese general of all," he explained to Sommer.

Born Richard L. Hirsch in Buffalo, the older of two children, he attended School 22 next door to his home on Huntington Avenue and was a 1950 graduate of Bennett High School. At Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., he was class president, editor of the campus newspaper and president of Medusa, the senior honor society.

"My inquisitive behavior developed in college where I became editor of the paper and, among other things, convinced the dean to schedule regular interview sessions with me," he wrote in his farewell column in Business First. "I found the experience to be very satisfying and, upon graduation, was hired by the hometown morning paper, where I first earned a salary for asking questions and composing reports dealing with the interviews."

A summer job as a reporter at the Buffalo Courier-Express during college led to a full-time position there after he got his bachelor's degree in 1954. His first byline story landed on the front page. He went on to cover City Hall and report on events such as the riot aboard the Crystal Beach boat Canadiana in 1956. He began writing a casual Sunday column called "Offhand" in 1957 and won several Buffalo Newspaper Guild Page One awards.

Needing to better support his growing family after 10 years at the newspaper, he joined Hoffman Printing Inc. as a salesman and advanced to company president.

During that time, Mr. Hirsch had a 19-year association with WNED-TV that began in 1968 when he was invited to host "Man in the News," a weekly show where a panel of journalists interviewed elected officials and other prominent people. After its run ended, he moderated two other public affairs programs, "Call 17" and "In Person."

When Hoffman Printing started a regional sports magazine, Buffalo Fan, in 1975, he was the editor. He guided its evolution into BFLO, a general interest publication. After a brief stint as an executive with Thorner-Sidney Press, he started Hirsch and Company in 1991, a consulting firm specializing in what he called "strategic communications."

Along with his commissions to produce newsletters and annual reports, he wrote and published seven nonfiction books, beginning in 1995 with "The Bubble Didn't Burst," a biography of local real estate developer Nathan Benderson.

That led to a commission from a family-owned contracting firm in Boston, Mass., for whom he wrote a book entitled "A Pipe Dream Came True."

That was followed by "The Osmose Story," a history of the Buffalo wood-preserving company; "Firm Beliefs," marking the 175th anniversary of the law firm Phillips Lytle LLP; "A Concrete Foundation," the story of the Ciminelli family of contractors and developers; "A Lasting Impression," which focused on the Smith family and Rigidized Metals Corp.; and "Achieving Stardom," which traced the Star family of Dunkirk as their small winery grew into one of the nation's largest bottlers of fruit juice.

"He loved the research and personal interviews with the founders and executives and second and third generations," his son Jeffrey wrote. "I recall that these book projects often lasted one year or longer from start to finish."

While at Hoffman Printing, Mr. Hirsch became a runner and for more than 40 years he jogged with others during lunch hour along routes through downtown Buffalo, heedless of the weather. Eventually it became a walking group.

He dated his wife, the former Lynn Lederman, for four years before they were married in 1956. She became the first director of the Early Childhood Program at the Jewish Community Center's Benderson Family Building.

In addition to his wife and son, survivors include two daughters, Betsy Hirsch and Nancy Hirsch-Ackerman; a sister, Barbara Kaplan; two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held Oct. 4 in the Sisterhood Chapel of Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.