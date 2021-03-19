Diane K. Domzalski-Power, 73, registered nurse

Oct. 19, 1947 – March 6, 2021

Diane K. Domzalski-Power, a registered nurse in hospitals and health care facilities here for many years, died March 6 in her home in Sarasota, Fla., after a battle with cancer. She was 73.

Born in Buffalo, she was adopted by a childless couple, Joseph and Jean Swiecionis, and attended Corpus Christi School. She graduated from Nardin Academy in 1965, then earned a nursing degree at Trocaire College.

Shortly after she began her career as an operating room nurse at Mercy Hospital, she met Eugene J. “Gene” Domzalski at a Chopin Singing Society social event and they were married in 1969.

After raising her four sons, she returned to work as a supervisor at the former Furgala Nursing Home in Lancaster. From 1985 to 1989, she was assistant director of nursing at St. Elizabeth’s Home in Lancaster.

She was a staff nurse in the former St. Joseph Hospital and Erie County Medical Center and was a supervisor at Maplewood Health Care in Cheektowaga from 1994 to 2003.

She then was an oncology staff nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, an operating room nurse at the Eye Institute of Buffalo and a supervisor at Erie County Medical Center.