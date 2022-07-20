Derrick M. Byrd Jr., 87, worked at YMCA, dedicated to local youth

July 17, 1934 – May 19, 2022

Derrick M. Byrd Jr., a local community leader with a passion for service and dedication to Buffalo youth, died May 19 in his home after a brief period of declining health. He was 87.

Mr. Byrd worked for several community organizations, including the YMCA of Buffalo and Erie County, the Buffalo Urban League and BUILD, that addressed the welfare and educational needs of children and teenagers in Buffalo. He also was part of various community redevelopment projects.

“There was always something on his schedule – something on his calendar,” his daughter Jeannine Byrd Jordan said. “He was dedicated to every cause he saw.”

Born in Ithaca, Mr. Byrd grew up in a family that was active in its community. After moving to Buffalo, his father, the late Rev. Derrick M. Byrd Sr., founded People’s Community United Church of Christ on Swan Street.

Mr. Byrd began his education at Buffalo Public School #6 before moving onto Fosdick-Masten Park High School. While in school, he started to show a passion for community involvement, athletics, and singing, which he learned from his mother who was a teacher and organist. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in history and government at the University at Buffalo in 1961.

During college, Mr. Byrd was drafted into the Army and served as a Quartermaster Supply Specialist in Fort Lee, Va., from 1957 to 1960. He participated in the Chapel Choir, Quartermaster Command Chorus, and 2nd Army Phase of the All-Army Entertainment Contest during his service. Mr. Byrd was recognized as a 2nd Army Cross Country Champion and manager of the Fort Lee Swim Team.

In 1961, Mr. Byrd began working for the YMCA of Buffalo and Erie County. He switched to Continental Baking Company in 1963 and held several sales positions, including working as the first Black division sales supervisor in the Buffalo area.

Mr. Byrd returned to the YMCA in 1970 as the branch executive of the Michigan Avenue Branch and the district administrator with oversight management responsibilities for the Michigan, Humboldt, and Expressway branches. He also worked as the director of the Youth Work Experience Program, which allowed him to be part of several programs that providing career opportunities to the youth of Buffalo.

Following his move from the YMCA to the Buffalo Urban League in 1980, Mr. Byrd held numerous leadership roles, including as a career educator and field coordinator for the New York State Department of Labor’s Project Summer Adolescent Vocational Exploration (S.A.V.E.) and Progressive Adolescent Vocational Exploration (P.A.V.E.). He also led a community development project that restored the Frederick Douglass Towers, an apartment complex on Clinton Street.

Mr. Byrd was a member and program leader of BUILD, a Buffalo-based Black power organization that founded the BUILD Academy in 1969. The magnet school was founded as a community-controlled pre-K-to-5 public school in response to educational and housing segregation in the Black community.

“He just wanted to serve and teach in Buffalo. ... A big part of his community leadership was through the Black power school,” Jordan said. “The fact that it still exists is profound.”

The most recent leadership role Mr. Byrd held was as a consultant with the Minority Health Coalition, which was part of the first Technical Assistance Grant awarded by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

In his later years, Mr. Byrd continued his work as a “beloved friend and elder statesman” of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Silver Life Member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a charter member of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

He also continued to share his passion for music through the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses, National Convention Gospel Choirs and Choruses , and Royal Serenaders Male Chorus.

Although he was a member of People’s Community United Church of Christ, Mr. Byrd also frequently attended Elim Christian Fellowship Church and was an active participant until his passing.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his three daughters, Jeannine Byrd Jordan, Pamela Byrd Westbrook and derria m. byrd; his brother, the Rev. Cameron W. Byrd Sr.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, July 17, at Elim Christian Fellowship Church, 70 Chalmers Ave., Buffalo.