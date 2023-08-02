Feb. 2, 1947 – July 22, 2023

Dennis J. Campagna, an attorney who mediated many labor-management negotiations in Western New York over the past 30 years, died unexpectedly July 22 after becoming ill at his home in Naples, Fla. He was 76.

Born in Buffalo, his father Dominic was a telephone company worker and his mother Theresa was a nurse. The oldest of three children, he attended School 61 and was a 1964 graduate of Bennett High School.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics from UCLA, returned to teach high school math in the Buffalo schools and completed a master's degree in math at Canisius College.

After marrying Sharon Varisco, whose family was longtime friends of his family, in 1977, he became a representative for New York State United Teachers and moved to Kingston.

He returned here in 1984 to attend the University at Buffalo Law School. After earning a juris doctor degree, he became an associate with the Buffalo firm of Flaherty, Cohen, Grande, Randazzo and Doren (now Bond, Schoeneck and King), which represented management in labor relations and employment law.

Mr. Campagna had been promoted to a partner in the firm by 1996, when he joined Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He served as director of labor-management programs at the school's Buffalo extension.

Also a mediator for the State Public Employment Relations Board, he was called upon to help resolve many municipal and school district contract negotiations.

"People respected him because he had worked with both labor and management and his colleagues commented that he was always respectful and fair," his daughter Rachel Campagna said.

He went on to become an adjunct faculty member at the Cornell school's extension in New York City, where he taught courses in negotiations, mediation, arbitration and other workplace issues.

He also served as a special magistrate for labor relations for the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission.

He expanded his legal practice to include mediation and arbitration services and continued to work for clients in Buffalo, New York City and Florida until his death.

He was a member of the bar associations of Erie County, Westchester County, New York City and New York State.

He also was a member of American Bar Association’s Labor and Employment section, the National Academy of Arbitrators and the National Association of Railroad Referees, where he served as secretary-treasurer. He was also admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

He was honored with the Charles E. Leonard Citizen of the Year Award in 2013 by the Labor and Employment Relations Association of Western New York.

He moved from Clarence to Poughkeepsie in 2013 and wintered in Florida before becoming a full-time resident there earlier this year.

He was an avid cyclist, tennis player and golfer.

In addition to his wife, a retired professional photographer, survivors include a son, Jason; a daughter, Rachel Campagna; a brother, Frank; and two grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Finbarr Parish, Naples, Fla.