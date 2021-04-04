Dennis G. Kazmierczak, 74, funeral director prominent in civic and religious organizations

He then enlisted in the Air Force Reserve and served from 1966 to 1972. He was an air operations specialist for the 328th Tactical Airlift Squadron at the Niagara Falls Air Station, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

When his father died in 1967, he became a full-fledged funeral director. In 1998, he moved the funeral home to its current location on Clinton Street in West Seneca and built a home nearby. After he retired due to poor health in 2006, operations passed to a fourth generation of the family, his son Jason.

Long active at St. Stanislaus, beginning as an altar boy, Mr. Kazmierczak was a lector and president of the Parish Council for 28 years.

He also was chairman of Catholic Charities at St. Stanislaus and chaired committees for fundraisers and many social and cultural events. He was honored with the Holy Name Society’s man of the year award.

For many years, Mr. Kazmierczak advocated the celebration of Dyngus Day, the Polish observance of the Monday after Easter, and hosted a large party in the church’s social hall. He was grand marshal of the Dyngus Day Parade in 1991.

He also was a member of the Holy Name Society of Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic Church and was affiliated with St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Elma.