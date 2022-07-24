 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis G. Bates, 78, funeral director in Niagara and Orleans counties for 50 years

Dennis G. Bates

March 7, 1944 – July 20, 2022

Dennis G. Bates, a funeral director in Niagara and Orleans counties for 50 years, died July 20 in Medina Memorial Hospital. He was 78.

Born in Lockport, he was a 1962 graduate of DeSales High School in Lockport and graduated in 1963 from the Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in Syracuse.

He served in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971.

A licensed funeral director since 1965, Mr. Bates worked at Gaul Funeral Home in Lockport before purchasing the Bates, Wallace and Heath Funeral Home in Middleport in 1973 and the Bates Cleary Funeral Home in Medina in 1982.

He operated the funeral home in Middleport until he retired in 2015. He was a member of several professional associations.

A member of Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen's Catholic Church, he was Catholic Charities chairman for more than 40 years. He also was the sexton for St. Stephen's Cemetery for 35 years.

He was a member of Medina Council 651, Knights of Columbus, and the St. Joan of Arc Fourth Degree Assembly.

He was a past president of the Gasport Lions Club, receiving the Distinguished Service award, the Robert J. Uplinger Award and the Melvin Jones Fellowship.

He also was a member of Clute Phillips Post 938, American Legion, in Middleport and the Clinton Club.

A Middleport resident, he enjoyed traveling, reading and cooking for his family.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, the former Ann E. Whalen; two sons, Dennis G. Jr. and Dr. Jeffrey W.; a daughter, Susan E. Lehman; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen's Church, 21 Vernon St., Middleport.

