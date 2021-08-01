Dennis E. Westberg Sr., 79, radio station owner and program host known as Earl Morgan

July 22, 1942 – July 28, 2021
Dennis E. Westberg Sr., a radio station owner and program host known as Earl Morgan, whose career in broadcasting spanned nearly 60 years, died July 28 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was 79.
Born in Buffalo, the second of five children, he was a 1961 graduate of Clarence Central High School, where he was president of the National Honor Society and appeared in school theatrical productions.
He volunteered on the campus radio station while attending the University of Buffalo and began working commercially as Denny Rogers on WBTA in Batavia. He went on to stations in Geneva, Syracuse and Lockport, primarily as a morning show host.
He became Earl Morgan when he joined WNYR in Rochester.
“His middle name was Earl,” his daughter Denise D’Angelo said, “so the program director said, ‘You’re doing the morning show. That’s early morning, so why not Earl Morgan?’ ”
He became one of Rochester’s leading country radio personalities in the 1970s. He served as emcee for numerous country music shows in Rochester, including concerts by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Charley Pride and Donna Fargo and performances of Grand Ole Opry. He also served as host on vacation flights and cruises that the radio station sponsored.
He was presented with an Announcer of the Year award by Johnny Cash.
Mr. Westberg moved to Lancaster from the Rochester suburb of Victor in 1980 and joined Ramblin’ Lou Shriver’s WXRL, where he was morning host and program director and did additional work in sales. He and the afternoon deejay, Dave Saunders, did remote midday broadcasts every Friday from Earl’s Drive-In in Chaffee.
He joined with another radio veteran, M. John Phillips, to purchase Niagara Falls station WJJL in 1992. He continued the annual Christmas radio show featuring members of his family that he began on WXRL in the 1980s.
“My brother was just a little kid when it started,” his daughter said. “By the end, there were three grandchildren.”
The WJJL studios moved to Southgate Plaza in West Seneca in 1999 after a dispute with city officials in Niagara Falls over a talk show controversy, condemnation of their offices by fire inspectors and roadblocks to the station’s bid to install more powerful antennas.
Phillips and Mr. Westberg sold the station in 2019. It is now known as WEBR.
Mr. Westberg was a former member of the Lancaster-Depew Rotary Club. After the station moved to Southgate Plaza, he was a judge for competitions among high school students in DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, the former Barbara Windnagle; two daughters, Denise D’Angelo and Darlene Woitaszek; a son, Dennis Jr.; two brothers, Wayne and Mark; and three grandchildren.
Services were held Saturday in Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home, Lancaster.