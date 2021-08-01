Dennis E. Westberg Sr., 79, radio station owner and program host known as Earl Morgan

He was presented with an Announcer of the Year award by Johnny Cash.

Mr. Westberg moved to Lancaster from the Rochester suburb of Victor in 1980 and joined Ramblin’ Lou Shriver’s WXRL, where he was morning host and program director and did additional work in sales. He and the afternoon deejay, Dave Saunders, did remote midday broadcasts every Friday from Earl’s Drive-In in Chaffee.

He joined with another radio veteran, M. John Phillips, to purchase Niagara Falls station WJJL in 1992. He continued the annual Christmas radio show featuring members of his family that he began on WXRL in the 1980s.

“My brother was just a little kid when it started,” his daughter said. “By the end, there were three grandchildren.”

The WJJL studios moved to Southgate Plaza in West Seneca in 1999 after a dispute with city officials in Niagara Falls over a talk show controversy, condemnation of their offices by fire inspectors and roadblocks to the station’s bid to install more powerful antennas.

Phillips and Mr. Westberg sold the station in 2019. It is now known as WEBR.