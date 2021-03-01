Dennis DePerro, 62, St. Bonavenure president was Buffalo native

Dennis R. DePerro, the 21st president of St. Bonaventure University, was a dynamo.

Soon after taking office, he formed several commissions to examine critical issues, then launched a comprehensive capital campaign to build "A Bolder Bonaventure." Last year he reconstituted the Presidential Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

During his four years as president, the university admitted the three largest incoming freshman classes in the last 11 years and increased the online graduate initiative by 329%.

But more important than his accomplishments was his nature – affable, authentic, insightful and humorous, said those who knew him.

"As much as he did, it wasn't like he came in and tore things down," said the college's chief communications officer, Tom Missel. "He guided us the way he felt was necessary, but he was so supportive of everybody. And he was a great leader because he commanded respect."

Dr. DePerro died Monday, March 1, 2021, of complications from Covid-19. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve, was admitted to Crouse Hospital on Dec. 29, and was been placed on a ventilator in mid-January. The resident of Olean and Syracuse was 62.