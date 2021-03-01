Dennis DePerro, 62, St. Bonaventure president was Buffalo native

Dennis R. DePerro, the 21st president of St. Bonaventure University, was a dynamo.
Soon after taking office, he formed several commissions to examine critical issues, then launched a comprehensive capital campaign to build "A Bolder Bonaventure." Last year he reconstituted the Presidential Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
During his four years as president, the university admitted the three largest incoming freshman classes in the last 11 years and increased the online graduate initiative by 329%.
But more important than his accomplishments was his nature – affable, authentic, insightful and humorous, said those who knew him.
"As much as he did, it wasn't like he came in and tore things down," said the college's chief communications officer, Tom Missel. "He guided us the way he felt was necessary, but he was so supportive of everybody. And he was a great leader because he commanded respect."
Dr. DePerro died Monday, March 1, 2021, of complications from Covid-19. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve, was admitted to Crouse Hospital on Dec. 29, and was been placed on a ventilator in mid-January. The resident of Olean and Syracuse was 62.
"I know when people die it’s become cliché to say things like, ‘He was a great leader, but an even better human being,’ and yet, that’s the absolute truth with Dennis," Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, who was named acting president late last month, said in a statement. "We are heartbroken."
"He was one of the finest human beings I've ever met," said Missel. "His humanity, his insight, his ability to listen to all sides, his sense of humor – all of that made him a great leader."
“Words simply can’t convey the level of devastation our campus community feels right now,” Zimmer said.
Dr. DePerro became the 21st president of the college June 1, 2017, and was officially inaugurated Nov. 3 of that year.
John Sheehan, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, said, "I know we believed when we hired Dennis that we made the right choice, but there’s no question he exceeded our wildest expectations."
"He was such a grand spirit that it just didn't seem fair for him to be taken away this soon. He had so much more to give us," said Missel.
Dr. De Perro was born on Feb. 18, 1959, the youngest of four children of Peter C. and Jennie DePerro and grew up on Tifft Street in South Buffalo. In his traditional Italian family, his mother made a Sunday spaghetti dinner for her family and anyone who stopped by.
He was a 1977 graduate of Bishop Timon High School and yearned to attend St. Bonaventure University to take a different path from his two older brothers, Peter and Rich, he told Missel in 2017. A generous scholarship from Canisius made up his parents' minds, he told Missel.
Dr. DePerro majored in biology at Canisius College and planned on becoming a doctor, following his sister Rose, a nurse, into the medical field.
But working as an orderly in the emergency department at Mercy Hospital convinced him that he would rather teach biology, he told Missel. A substitute teacher of biology at Timon for six months after graduation, he took a summer job in the finance office at Canisius, where he saw a job posting for an admissions counselor. He was hired for that job in 1982 and quickly fit in.
He spoke fondly of his early days as an admissions counselor, telling Missel, "The early 1980s was still an era where you were helping first-generation students get an education, when you were really a counselor and not just a salesman or marketer. I helped people get into college, helped them decide their majors, stayed in touch with them for four years."
Dr. DePerro earned a master's degree from Canisius College in educational administration and supervision in 1988. He worked in admissions and alumni relations at Canisius College until 1990, then spent five years as dean of admissions and financial aid at Marietta College in Ohio.
In 1995, he was named dean of enrollment management at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, a post he held for 18 years before becoming the first dean of LeMoyne's School of Graduate and Professional Studies in 2013. He was also a professor of management in the Madden School of Business at LeMoyne.
He earned a doctorate in higher education management in 2006 from the University of Pennsylvania.
In April 2019, Dr. DePerro was among the Catholic leaders who called on then-Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo to resign in the wake of the diocese's clergy sex abuse scandal.
"No organization in today’s world – including the Catholic Church – is exempt from accountability," Dr. DePerro said in a statement at the time. "I believe that a good leader would recognize that moment and step down."
On Dec. 4, 2019, Malone resigned.
In July, after an inquiry from a student newspaper reporter, Dr. DePerro wrote a resolution removing the name of a priest credibly accused of abuse from the university's administration building.
Praise for Dr. DePerro and condolences for his family poured in from those who knew him.
The Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University, said in a statement, "Through his incredible vision and engaging leadership, he positioned the university for success for years to come. I have a deep admiration for Dennis as a faith-filled leader, an exemplary educator, a wonderful colleague, and a dear friend. His death is a great loss for all of us."
Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher issued a statement offering "our deepest condolences to the St. Bonaventure University community and the family of Dr. Dennis DePerro, on the occasion of his untimely passing. Again, we experience how this dreaded virus has robbed us of so many dedicated, talented and cherished members of our community. We hold Dr. DePerro and his family in our hearts with abiding gratitude for all that he made possible in his long and distinguished career."
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School said in a statement, "Dennis exemplified the foundations of Franciscan teachings that were instilled upon him at Timon and continued throughout his career ...
“We are extremely proud of Dennis’ accomplishments and he and his family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Besides his wife, the former Sherry Hunt, and siblings, Dr. DePerro is survived by two sons, Andrew and Matthew DePerro.
Funeral services have not been announced.