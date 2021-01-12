Democratic powerhouse Joseph F. Crangle, a 'master of grassroots details,' dies at 88

Though he never ran for public office himself, he remained a major power behind the scenes – especially from his former Albany post as chief of staff to three Assembly speakers.

But Crangle also made his share of enemies. Organizations such as the Frontier Democratic Club, composed of young rebels, chafed at what they called his authoritarian leadership. His wars with former Mayor James D. Griffin were legendary, especially after Griffin challenged a string of endorsed nominees to win City Hall on his own.

Former Gov. Hugh L. Carey dismissed him as state chairman soon after winning his first term in 1974, which the New York Times reported stemmed from pressure on Carey from labor leaders and Crotty, who was once Crangle's mentor. In addition, Crangle was never close to former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo or his son – Andrew M. Cuomo – the current governor.

Indeed, the elder Cuomo once referred to Crangle as a political “non-person,” and never forgot that Crangle opposed his candidacy for lieutenant governor in 1974 and supported former New York Mayor Edward I. Koch for governor in 1982.

He encountered a bump in the road in the early 1980s when his name appeared in headlines for a drunk driving arrest while working in Albany.