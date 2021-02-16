Deejay Shane Gibson, 'The Cosmic Cowboy,' dies at 78

In a city rich with memorable radio personalities, Shane Gibson stood out.
Known as “The Cosmic Cowboy” and “Shane Brother Shane” during his stint on Buffalo’s airwaves with WKBW, WYSL and WGR in the 1970s and 1980s, he charmed and fascinated listeners with his urgent philosophical digressions and his unpredictability.
Profiling him in 1980, then-Buffalo News reporter Margaret Sullivan cited his “deep wacky voice doing its thing between songs, sounding as if it will break into a torrent of maniacal laughter at any moment.”
After he was fired from WGR-AM in 1989, he ran his own advertising agency and applied his gift of gab to the political arena, putting on a coat and tie and keeping his signature black cowboy boots.
He was the endorsed Republican and Conservative candidate for Buffalo Common Council in 1990 and 1991, losing both times to incumbent Carl Perla in the Niagara District. In his second campaign, he garnered 46% of the vote in a district where Democrats outnumbered Republicans three to one.
In 1992, he gained the GOP endorsement again, this time for an unsuccessful try to unseat then-State Sen. Anthony M. Masiello.
He was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Association Hall of Fame in 2011.
Shane, whose full name was Maxwell Ronald Shane Gibson, died unexpectedly Monday in Richmond, Va., which had been his home since 1995. He was 78.
Although he kept details of his personal life private, broadcasting historian Steve Cichon noted in his Buffalo Chronicles column, “In 1982, he told a newspaper in his Montana hometown that he’d been hired and fired in radio at least 15 times, that his family moved around a lot when he was a kid and that he joined the Navy after leaving high school.”
According to his Broadcasters Hall of Fame biography, he began his radio career at KFWB in Los Angeles, then worked at several stations in Montana. He was rated the nation’s No. 1 disc jockey by Billboard magazine in 1965 while at KUDI in Great Falls, Mont.
Later, he went to Greensboro, N.C., where he succeeded Jack Armstrong as deejay and program director. He then worked in Spokane, Wash., and Salt Lake City.
He came to Buffalo in 1972 as a contender in WKBW radio’s “Great American Talent Hunt,” in which listeners voted for a successor to Armstrong, who was departing. Contestants auditioned by doing an on-air shift.
Shane took his test behind the microphone wearing a pair of jeans with his name emblazoned in studs down one leg. He finished second in the balloting, but nevertheless was hired for Armstrong’s 6 to 10 p.m. slot when the contest winner was fired just a few months later.
His stay at WKBW was brief, but in 1974 he went on to WYSL and then held forth at WGR-AM, with two stints as program director.
He cut an equally colorful figure off the air. He raced his Chevrolet Chevelle, nicknamed the WYSL Missile. He rode a motorcycle off an 85-foot cliff. He leaped through a wall of flame.
He returned briefly to WKBW in 1993 as a talk show host after his political campaigns. In Virginia, he worked at WLEE in Richmond, then retired from radio.
In 2002, he joined the Professional Golf Association and became a golf instructor.
“In his heart he never left Buffalo,” said Kim Perry, his partner of 25 years. “He loved the people. That was his home and he was looking forward to coming back for his birthday.”