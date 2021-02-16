Deejay Shane Gibson, 'The Cosmic Cowboy,' dies at 78

+2 [BN] Chronicles: Buffalo in the ’70s: WGR’s Shane Brother Shane Called “Buffalo’s zany philosopher king” by News reporter Margaret Sullivan in 1980, Shane Brother Shane – the Cosmic Cowboy – spun records and waxed philosophical on Buffalo's radio stations.

Although he kept details of his personal life private, broadcasting historian Steve Cichon noted in his Buffalo Chronicles column, “In 1982, he told a newspaper in his Montana hometown that he’d been hired and fired in radio at least 15 times, that his family moved around a lot when he was a kid and that he joined the Navy after leaving high school.”

According to his Broadcasters Hall of Fame biography, he began his radio career at KFWB in Los Angeles, then worked at several stations in Montana. He was rated the nation’s No. 1 disc jockey by Billboard magazine in 1965 while at KUDI in Great Falls, Mont.

Later, he went to Greensboro, N.C., where he succeeded Jack Armstrong as deejay and program director. He then worked in Spokane, Wash., and Salt Lake City.

He came to Buffalo in 1972 as a contender in WKBW radio’s “Great American Talent Hunt,” in which listeners voted for a successor to Armstrong, who was departing. Contestants auditioned by doing an on-air shift.

Shane took his test behind the microphone wearing a pair of jeans with his name emblazoned in studs down one leg. He finished second in the balloting, but nevertheless was hired for Armstrong’s 6 to 10 p.m. slot when the contest winner was fired just a few months later.