Deborah M. Patti, 71, longtime Buffalo News promotions coordinator

Sept. 15, 1949 – Jan. 3, 2021

Deborah M. Patti was an adept organizer, an expert in spelling and grammar and a warm person who loved children.

Therefore, she was able, under the unassuming title of "promotions coordinator" to smoothly run The Buffalo News' Books for Kids, the News Neediest Fund, Jingo and the annual spelling bee and editorial cartoon contest, among others, for 35 years.

"She was super detail-oriented and had a passion for kids, so I know she really, really enjoyed the spelling bee," said her daughter, Samantha Mitri.

Deborah M. Patti died at home in the Amberleigh in Amherst after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia seven years ago. She was 71.

“Her attention to detail was amazing," said Buffalo News Assistant Managing Editor Bruce Andriatch, who emceed The Buffalo News Spelling Bee for five years.

"She not only organized and executed an event that went off without a hitch every year, but she made what had to be a very tense situation for the spellers and their families extremely welcoming and comfortable. After the event, when people would thank me, I would always point to Deb and say ‘That’s the person you should be thanking. She deserves all the credit.’ Because she did."