Deborah M. Carbone, 76, teacher who continued family traditions

April 4, 1945 – Aug. 8, 2021

Until last year, Deborah M. Carbone had spent all of her summers on the Canadian shore, first with her parents in Bay Beach and then continuing her close-knit family's traditions with her husband, children and siblings in nearby Point Abino.

The ban on travel over the Peace Bridge “was a hard pill to swallow, for sure,” her daughter Whitney Parker said. With family members now living in various places across the nation, she noted, “it was the thing that brought us all together.”

Mrs. Carbone died Aug. 8 after a brief illness. She was 76.

Born Deborah Marlette in Buffalo, the oldest of five children, she was the daughter of Edward N. Marlette, head of Marlette National Corp., one of the largest metal-finishing companies in the nation and producer of chrome bumpers for American-made automobiles.

She grew up in Amherst, attended Harlem Road Elementary School and was a 1963 graduate of Buffalo Seminary. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Denver and a master’s degree in education from the University at Buffalo.