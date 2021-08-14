Deborah M. Carbone, 76, teacher who continued family traditions

April 4, 1945 – Aug. 8, 2021
Until last year, Deborah M. Carbone had spent all of her summers on the Canadian shore, first with her parents in Bay Beach and then continuing her close-knit family's traditions with her husband, children and siblings in nearby Point Abino.
The ban on travel over the Peace Bridge “was a hard pill to swallow, for sure,” her daughter Whitney Parker said. With family members now living in various places across the nation, she noted, “it was the thing that brought us all together.”
Mrs. Carbone died Aug. 8 after a brief illness. She was 76.
Born Deborah Marlette in Buffalo, the oldest of five children, she was the daughter of Edward N. Marlette, head of Marlette National Corp., one of the largest metal-finishing companies in the nation and producer of chrome bumpers for American-made automobiles.
She grew up in Amherst, attended Harlem Road Elementary School and was a 1963 graduate of Buffalo Seminary. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Denver and a master’s degree in education from the University at Buffalo.
She taught fourth grade for about 10 years and in 1974 married James M. Carbone, who also was a faculty member at Buffalo School 74. He later became owner of Garb-el Products Co., an organic waste management company.
A Snyder resident and the mother of six, Mrs. Carbone was a member of the Parents Board at Nichols School, which her children attended.
She was a longtime volunteer at Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle, where her father was board chairman. At the former Women & Children’s Hospital, she was treasurer of the Josephine Goodyear Committee and chaired the Festival of Trees.
At 16, she was the youngest woman to score a hole-in-one at the Cherry Hill Club.
During summers at Point Abino, she enjoyed bridge, tennis and golf with friends. She also hosted family for winter holidays and spring breaks at her other home in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.
An avid reader, she was a devoted supporter of her children's sports.
In addition to her husband, survivors include three sons, James M. Jr., Spencer S. and Cooper N.; three daughters, Megan C. Steven, Whitney C. Parker and Blake M. Carbone; three brothers, Edward N. Marlette Jr., Michael J. Marlette and Peter S. Marlette; a sister, Lissa Sullivan; and six grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1029 Delaware Ave.