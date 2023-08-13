April 9, 1951 – July 13, 2023

Deborah Grotke, a registered nurse and nursing administrator, died July 13 in her home in Bellingham, Wash., after a period of declining health. She was 72.

Born Deborah Marguerite Becker, she was a graduate of Clarence High School and earned degrees in nursing from Erie Community College and what is now Daemen University. She completed a master's degree in nursing at the University at Buffalo.

She served for many years as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at what is now Buffalo General Medical Center and facilitated an infusion program for Home Nutritional Services Inc. and Baxter International.

She went on to be executive director of the Professional Nurses Association of Western New York, District 1, and was a surveyor for 22 years for the Joint Commission, an international agency that works to improve quality in health care.

In that post, she inspected hospitals and home care organizations throughout the U.S. and abroad, including military hospitals in South Korea and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

She served for 20 years with the Army Reserve in the Army Nurse Corps, retiring with the rank of major.

Known for her humor and compassion, she enjoyed cooking for friends and family.

She and her husband of 49 years, Dennis, a store engineer and supermarket designer for S. M. Flickinger Co., lived in East Amherst for many years before moving to Sarasota, Fla., in 2006. They went to Bellingham in 2021 to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter, Kelly S. Jung; a sister, Lisa Feldman, and two grandsons.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive at Hopkins Road, Amherst.