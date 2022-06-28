David R. Fuller, 95, eminent musicologist who brought the famous Fisk Organ to UB

May 1, 1927 – June 19, 2022

When the University at Buffalo staged a concert in 1997 to honor eminent musicologist David Fuller upon his retirement from the faculty, the centerpiece was the famous Fisk Opus 95 Organ in Slee Concert Hall.

Although Mr. Fuller didn’t perform on the renowned instrument that afternoon, he was its master from its uppermost rank of pipes to its deepest bass note. An acquaintance of influential organ builder Charles B. Fisk since his early days as a professor, he spent more than 20 years collaborating on its design and oversaw its installation in 1989-1990.

Its innovations were the model for all of the concert hall organs Fisk subsequently built. Buffalo News reviewer Lynna Sedlak took the measure of the Fisk and Mr. Fuller in concert in 1992:

“It is capable of the purity of Baroque sounds in both the French and German styles. It can meet the expressive surges of the Romantic style. It can combine both in the wide range of demands in contemporary music. Its tracker action clarifies the most demanding rhythms and phrasing.

“David Fuller, curator of the Fisk Organ, presented a program that demonstrated all of virtues of the organ. His performance was every bit as sensitive and responsive as the instrument.”

Mr. Fuller, emeritus professor of music, organist and director of the UB Organ Performance Program, died June 19. He was 95.

Born in Newton, Mass., the youngest of four children, David Randall Fuller was the descendant of two 17th century colonial families. His father, whose ancestors came to Newton in 1636, was a vice president of the Bakelite Corp., which produced the first plastic made from synthetic materials.

He began piano lessons when he was 8, studied organ and at 15 was substitute organist in one of Newton’s leading churches. He entered Harvard University to study music history in 1944 and enlisted in the Navy at the end of World War II. Trained at a radar school in California, he was discharged after serving for a short time at a research laboratory in Alexandria, Va.

He returned to Harvard, completing bachelor’s and master’s degrees, studying composition with Walter Piston and Paul Hindemith, and taking private lessons with leading concert organist E. Power Biggs.

He taught music history and was organist at Robert College, an American school in Istanbul, Turkey, from 1950 to 1953, taught for a year at Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, Mass., and was an assistant professor of music and organist from 1954 to 1957 at Dartmouth College, where he began his long friendship with Fisk.

Returning to Harvard, he joined a group of musicians and scholars who pioneered the modern study of Renaissance and Baroque music and brought it out of obscurity. He created and hosted a TV lecture and recital series, “The Harpsichord,” for WGBH in Boston, Mass., in 1958.

While he was completing his doctorate in music at Harvard, he spent a year in France on a fellowship and studied with legendary organist André Marchal. His doctoral dissertation, which cataloged 17th century French harpsichord music, was later expanded to include 18th century entries. Titled simply “French Harpsichord Music,” it has become a standard reference book and is still in print.

Professor Fuller came to UB in 1963 as a musicologist, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in Baroque music. Several of his students have become prominent music scholars.

He was executive officer of the music department for two years and served a pair of two-year terms as the department’s director of graduate studies. He was honored as a teacher of the year by the UB Student Association.

“In his teaching, you had to be completely versed in music theory and the historic context of the music,” his spouse and partner of 40 years, Alan P. Gerstman, noted. “And then in performance you play within this universe of rules from the period, but you have to have freedom in the performance.”

In 1996, he inaugurated Eastman Organists’ Day at UB, an annual concert featuring outstanding students from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester performing on the Fisk organ. He became a professor emeritus in 1998, but continued to give lessons and mentor graduate students.

Beginning in the 1950s, Mr. Fuller performed around the world. He gave regular harpsichord recitals, introducing the repertoire to Buffalo audiences, and collaborated with the avant-garde Creative Associates in several programs. Among his performances was “HPSCHD,” a composition for harpsichord and computer sounds by John Cage and UB’s Lejaren Hiller.

He and William Christie, a native Buffalonian and renowned Baroque music conductor he had mentored at Harvard in the 1960s, recorded the previously neglected harpsichord music of 18th century French composer Armand-Louis Couperin, and gave several concerts in Paris on historical instruments.

He made three albums for Seattle-based Loft Records, which wanted to release performances on the Fisk Organ. They included the first-ever recording of Sonata No. 8 by Hans Fährmann, a German composer of majestic organ symphonies whose printed music was destroyed during the firebombing of Dresden in World War II.

Previewing a performance of the sonata by Mr. Fuller in 2000, News critic Herman Trotter noted that Fährmann is “so obscure that he rates not a mention in either Grove’s or Baker’s, the authoritative general music reference publications. Nonetheless, Fuller says that he has been called ‘the Richard Strauss of the organ,’ and claims that this performance will be the U.S. premiere and very likely the first performance anywhere in the past 75 years.”

“He loved 19th century organ music,” Gerstman said, “particularly monumental pieces by Reger and Widor, and transcriptions of Wagner works. In his late years, he would play the six Bach Trio Sonatas, in daily rotation, from memory as an exercise in memory retention.”

He published more than 100 articles, essays and reviews, primarily on 17th and 18th century French music, and was noted for the depth of his scholarship and his witty writing style.

One of his scholarly projects began when he found an 18th century mechanical barrel organ in England which played a composition by Handel in the style of the era. He then painstakingly transcribed every note so that the performance could be studied and reproduced.

He was a member of the American Musicological Society, the Society for Seventeenth-Century Music, the American Guild of Organists, the Organ Historical Society and the Pierce-Arrow Society.

A classic car enthusiast, his first vehicle as a student was a Pierce-Arrow, followed by a pair of Duesenbergs. His prize was a tan 12-cylinder 1936 Pierce-Arrow convertible roadster with red fenders, which he drove for many years on everyday errands. Also a preservationist, he spent years restoring his Victorian-era home in the Elmwood Village, which had been built and owned by Buffalo architect Henry Harrison Little.

Survivors include two nieces, grandnieces and a grandnephew.

A graveside service was held June 25 in Forest Lawn. A memorial concert in Slee Hall will be arranged.

