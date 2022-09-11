David Lee Murphy, 85, computer specialist active as a Mason and church deacon

Jan. 26, 1937 – Sept. 5, 2022

David Lee Murphy, of Buffalo, a computer specialist at the University at Buffalo who was active as a Mason and a deacon in his church, died Sept. 5. He was 85.

Born in Raeford, N.C., near Fayetteville, he moved to Buffalo with his family in 1953, earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology from UB and was stationed in England while he served in the Air Force.

At UB, where he worked for 32 years, he was a computer programmer analyst, a satellite computer coordinator and media specialist.

Like his father, Levi, he was a member of St. John's Lodge 16, Prince Hall Masons, holding the positions of Worshipful Master, secretary, treasurer and district deputy grand lecturer emeritus. He was a 33rd Degree Mason.

He also was a member of Bison Consistory 29, Scottish Rite Masons; and Hadji Temple 61, Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.

Mr. Murphy became a member of Calvary Baptist Church under the Rev. Peter Trammell when he moved to Buffalo, sang in the Youth Choir, was announcer for the church's Sunday morning radio broadcast and served as a junior deacon.

He was ordained as a full deacon for Calvary in 1996 during the leadership of the Rev. Troy A. Bronner. He was director of the Security Ministry and was co-director of Project C.A.R.E. (Calvary's Afterschool Remediation and Enrichment program) with his wife.

He also was a member of the finance committee and the Otis Hayes Sunday School.

He was scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 345 at Calvary for 32 years. He founded the District Scouting Urban Olympiad, a day of track and field competition, and served as chairman.

The American Red Cross honored him as a 10-gallon blood donor.

He learned to make wine from his father and father-in-law and enjoyed photography, gardening, home improvement projects and sports, especially baseball.

He traveled extensively with his wife of 53 years, the former Waidene Marshall, visiting Europe and cruising the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and the Pacific. His wife, a mathematics teacher in the Buffalo schools and a leader at Calvary Baptist Church, died Nov. 12, 2021.

Survivors include a sister, Beatrice Murphy, a granddaughter and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St. at East Parade Avenue.