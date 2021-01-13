David K. Donaldson Jr., 78, architect, NFTA project manager

March 13, 1942 – Dec. 28, 2020

David K. Donaldson Jr., an architect who served as a project manager for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, died Dec. 28 in his Williamsville home after a lengthy illness. He was 78.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, he was the son of D. King Donaldson, who owned a wholesale and retail stove and repair business.

He played on the hockey team at Nichols School, graduating in 1960. While earning a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, he was a varsity soccer player.

He went on to complete a master’s degree in architecture from the Yale University School of Art and Architecture.

Mr. Donaldson began his career in Washington, D.C., where he worked on commissions from the global design firm Hellmuth, Obata and Kassabaum. His work with them included the twin office towers for Gannett Corp. and USA Today in Arlington, Va.

He later was a staff architect for the University of Maryland, where he designed several residence halls and the building that housed a zero gravity chamber for NASA.