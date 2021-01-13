David K. Donaldson Jr., 78, architect, NFTA project manager

March 13, 1942 – Dec. 28, 2020
David K. Donaldson Jr., an architect who served as a project manager for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, died Dec. 28 in his Williamsville home after a lengthy illness. He was 78.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, he was the son of D. King Donaldson, who owned a wholesale and retail stove and repair business.
He played on the hockey team at Nichols School, graduating in 1960. While earning a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, he was a varsity soccer player.
He went on to complete a master’s degree in architecture from the Yale University School of Art and Architecture.
Mr. Donaldson began his career in Washington, D.C., where he worked on commissions from the global design firm Hellmuth, Obata and Kassabaum. His work with them included the twin office towers for Gannett Corp. and USA Today in Arlington, Va.
He later was a staff architect for the University of Maryland, where he designed several residence halls and the building that housed a zero gravity chamber for NASA.
He returned to Buffalo in the early 1990s to assist his widowed mother. As a project manager for the NFTA, he was involved with renovations to Buffalo Niagara International Airport and the construction of an additional Metrorail station to serve what is now the KeyBank Center.
He retired in 2007.
A rowing enthusiast, he rowed on the Potomac River while living in Washington, D.C. In Buffalo, he was a longtime member of the West Side Rowing Club and rowed competitively until he was 70.
He met his wife, Dianna Civello, former associate vice president for development at Canisius College, at a West Side Rowing Club dance at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. They were married in 2004.
“We never missed an event,” his wife said. “We were the first ones on the dance floor and the last ones off.”
He and his wife traveled extensively and he accompanied her on visits to Canisius alumni around the world.
He enjoyed cross country skiing, skate skiing and rollerblading.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Jennifer L. Donaldson; two step-sons, G. Nicholas Gaetanos and Benjamin N. Gaetanos; two sisters, Dr. Gail Donaldson and Lynne Donaldson; a brother, H. Marc; and six grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.