May 5, 1940 – Feb. 23, 2023

When the third generation began to take the helm of the fabled DiCamillo Bakery in Niagara Falls in the 1970s, David J. DiCamillo found his place on the business side.

The longtime treasurer of the company and later the president, he helped guide the expansion of its bread-making facility on the city's North End and its rise as a prominent producer of gourmet specialties, notably its highly-praised red wine biscuits, Biscotti Di Vino.

He died Feb. 23 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 82.

The oldest of four boys, he was the grandson of immigrants who established one of the first Italian bakeries in Niagara Falls in the basement of a grocery store on 14th Street.

He worked in the bakery as a boy, attended St. Joseph's School and was a 1958 graduate of Bishop Duffy High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business management at Niagara University, but did not immediately join his father Frank and uncle Nicholas in the bakery.

Mr. DiCamillo worked instead in sales for Mobil Oil Co. from offices in Rochester, Albany, Utica and Schenectady. He then held a position with Sperry Rand Corp. before returning to Niagara Falls.

He oversaw the opening of the first DiCamillo branch store in Lewiston in 1980 and helped acquire a prime store location on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

He and his brother Thomas, who oversaw the baking operation, established a central commissary to supply the stores and expand its specialty offerings.

Mr. DiCamillo was past president of the Main Street Business Association, a past treasurer of the Niagara County Business Association, a board member of the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce and was active in the Niagara Group, an organization of influential business leaders.

A longtime resident of the DeVeaux neighborhood in Niagara Falls, he was a member of the board of directors of Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and served on its Mission 2000 Committee, which organized the hospital's first fundraising effort.

He was appointed to the board of trustees for Niagara County Community College in 1992 and became college treasurer. His term expired in 2001 and he was named to the board of the NCCC Foundation in 2008. He also was a board member of the SPCA of Niagara.

After he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he offset its effects with a regimen of exercise that included workouts and running in foot races, including Buffalo's annual Turkey Trot. He also continued working six-day weeks as president of the bakery until 2021.

"He never complained," his daughter Kristin Monsour said. "He was a fighter."

He met his wife, the former Monica Kadykowski, a middle school teacher and administrator, at a dance at Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Niagara Falls when he was in high school.

They were married in 1964.

Survivors also include include a son, Paul; two daughters, Kristin Mansour and Kathryn Alterio; three brothers, Thomas, Francis "Skip" and Michael; and five grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.