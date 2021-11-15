David G. Strachan, 88, Nichols School teacher and coach

In the late 1960s, he earned a National Science Foundation scholarship to study at Bowdoin College in Maine, where he earned a master’s degree. He also took summer continuing education classes at Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. He and his family spent the 1970-71 school year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where he was awarded an honorary visiting lectureship.

Mr. Strachan was junior varsity hockey coach and was especially proud of his 1965-66 “golden oldies team,” which included seven seniors whom he successfully lobbied to keep on the roster. Several of those players remained lifelong friends.

Known as a demanding teacher, he nevertheless had a playful side. He and his colleague Kim Kimberly founded a seventh- and eighth-grade softball league with fanciful team names like the Swormville Bees. They competed to play in “The World’s Serious” and finished the season with an elaborate mock awards ceremony.

Mr. Strachan was honored with a lifetime achievement award from Nichols in 2000 and the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2007.

He and his older brother, Malcolm, established the first fund at Nichols to provide summer stipends to faculty members who are attending conferences, revising curriculum or pursuing graduate programs.