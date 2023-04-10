Jan. 27, 1939 – March 27, 2023

David F. Harbeck, an editor at The Buffalo News for more than 40 years, died March 27 in his Town of Tonawanda home after a short illness. He was 84.

Born in Chicago, an only child, he grew up in St. Joseph, Mo., attained the rank of Eagle Scout and always knew he wanted a career in newspapers. While attending the University of Missouri School of Journalism, he worked part-time on Dairy Goat Journal magazine in Columbia, Mo., and began six years of service in the Army National Guard.

After graduating in 1961, he took a job as a reporter at the Worcester, Mass., Telegraph and Gazette and met the former Patricia Kelly. They were married in 1964.

He came to The Buffalo News as an editor in 1965. His wife said that after he was stranded at The News office for three days during the Blizzard of 1977, he returned home to the Town of Tonawanda with the newspapers from those dates and delivered them to his neighbors.

Later in 1977, he became an assistant news editor in charge of making up pages and moved from the night shift to days in 1985. He wrote occasional reviews of books and technical devices and retired as make-up editor in 2006.

"Dave was one of those lucky people who loved going to work each day," his wife said. "He loved deadlines, the news of the day and collaborating with his co-workers."

In retirement, he pursued his hobby of photography and traveled extensively in the U.S., visiting national parks.

In addition to his wife Patricia, a retired licensed practical nurse, survivors include many nieces and nephews.

Services were private.